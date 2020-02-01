City proposes to build a separate building for $ 1 at the community center

The Finance and Economic Development Committee will consider a report on Tuesday asking the Council to transfer the building at Somerset St. W. 755 to the Somerset West Community Health Center for $ 1.

The city of Ottawa wants to virtually give away a 114-year-old building in Chinatown instead of potentially raising more than $ 3 million from the sale of the property in a deal that would allow a community health center to expand its children’s programs.

The finance and economic development committee will consider a report Tuesday asking for the municipality’s blessing to release the property at 755 Somerset St. W. for $ 1 to the Somerset West Community Health Center, instead of the property to market.

Naini Cloutier, executive director of the Somerset West Community Health Center, said the building was about to become an important “junction” for child and youth services.

“We will continue to work to ensure that it is an accessible community space for the neighborhood,” Cloutier said Saturday. “It’s a perfect timing because our services are being expanded.”

The 3.5-storey building on Empress Avenue is the Dalhousie Community Center.

The old Saint-Jean Baptiste school dates from 1906. The city picked it up in 1977 with the intention of using the building for housing. However, that plan was canceled when the city and a non-profit property provider realized how much it would cost to turn the school into homes.

Since then, community groups and service providers have worked in the building. There is a kindergarten run throughout the day by the community health center and a youth center, but the kindergarten is the only paying tenant, who spends $ 27,829 a year for 2,490 square feet of space.

Otherwise, the rental spaces only generate an average of $ 6,000 a year for the city, which should subsidize operating costs by around $ 100,000 a year.

The city has sunk millions into renovations of the old building and now regards it as an ‘underused city resource’. The city has spent $ 4 million on lifecycle work for four years, with more than $ 3.4 million on a conservation project for the stone facade.

The city rationalizes the sale of bargains in the basement by emphasizing that it saves a lot of money by not having to operate the old building.

On the other hand, appraisals rate the property at $ 3.38 million, and the proposal is received somewhat skeptically.

The local community association supports the concept of a community health center, but is concerned about neighborhood residents losing important meeting space.

Michael Powell, president of the Dalhousie Community Association, said it was already difficult to find rooms to book in the area and that demand would grow as more people entered the central-western part of the city.

Powell cited new developments such as the Icon condo tower on Carling Avenue and Preston Street and the mammoth Trinity Center mixed-use towers planned for 900 Albert St., to illustrate why he thought the community space would become thin in the future stretched.

“It goes beyond event and community groups. It is also about the type of programming that city facilities can offer. If they are French or guitar lessons or dance lessons, they cannot use the same space at the same time, and if that variety is not there, it means that both people have to stroll through the city to get there, which is a challenge if you want to balance children and things like that, or you’re just not going, “Powell said.

“Because we add all these people and think about growth, part of that growth must be a real and tangible plan to ensure capacity for community space.”

Cloutier says that community groups will not lose the space they have enjoyed in the building. Negotiations with the city prevent the health center from publicly discussing its plans, but now that it is known, Cloutier plans to talk to the community association about the building.

“That’s our reason for being, being a community organization,” said Cloutier.

Cloutier said the health center started at the Dalhousie Community Center before moving to the flagship on Eccles Street in 1992. The organization also owns a building on Rosemount Avenue in Hintonburg.

“We have a fairly strong administrative department and a good sense of ownership of buildings,” Cloutier said.

The Nanny Goat Hill Nursery School is expanding into the building on Somerset Street West and will soon take up three-quarters of the space, Cloutier said.

The city sees the deal with the community health center as a better option than putting the country on the market. It believes that the building could be eligible for heritage protection, which would affect the market value of the land.

According to the proposed deal, the community health center could not burden the property with a mortgage of more than $ 1.5 million and the organization could only use the borrowed money for maintenance and improvements. The city would also have the option to reclaim the building by paying off the remaining mortgage if the organization fails to use the building or its financing.

The city is offering a one-time payment of $ 125,000 for maintenance because the deal requires the community health center to maintain the rental of The Door youth center for at least five years.

