City offices reopen after storm, teams work in ‘collector’ streets

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, WYO – The offices of City of Casper are open today after being closed yesterday during a powerful snowstorm.

According to an e-mail, all office hours are normal and waste collection is resumed according to a schedule with a day’s delay. Monday’s route will be collected today and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, according to the release.

“Residents are asked to place waste containers in the street near the sidewalk and not on the sidewalk,” the release said. “Streets in Casper are full of snow in certain residential areas.”

The meeting of the city council is going as planned tonight at 6 p.m.

The city says the superfluous travel advice has been lifted, but the public is being encouraged to drive carefully and that drift is still occurring in residential streets.

Snow plows have been operating non-stop since Sunday evening, according to the release, and have cleared the main roads and school areas this morning. They will concentrate today on collective streets.

In addition, the city says crews will be working on Indian Paintbrush to prepare for the return of the wind tonight, pushing snow aside.

“Residents of Indian Paintbrush are asked to have their vehicles off the street to enable crews to get this artery clear of snow,” the release said.

Snowplows is currently unable to respond to residential requests.