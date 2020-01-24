City offers more information about LRT Stage 2 evaluation: it's not nice

The city spent more than $ 50 million on the expropriation of properties on Belfast Road during the construction of phase 1 of the LRT. The buildings arrived in 2013.

On October 3, 2018, the technical evaluation team from the city of Ottawa led by Peter Schwartzentruber recommended that SNC-Lavalin be kicked off the shortlist of three contenders to build the Trillium Line Extension, part of the second phase of the light rail transit system.

The SNC-Lavalin submission used “radical maternity statements that demonstrated a limited understanding of the project,” concluded Schwartzentruber in documents made available to city council members on Thursday and released to the media late Thursday evening.

“The CVs of key people were bad,” the review noted, and it was “poor technical submission everywhere.”

Nevertheless, another team of city officials – the bid evaluation evaluation steering committee – later in October dominated that assessment, largely on differences in interpretation of the detailed tender documents. Last March, TransitNEXT – the SNC Lavalin bidding vehicle – received a contract with a fixed price of $ 663 million for the construction of the eight new stations of the Trillium Line Extension, including a link to the international airport.

On Thursday, Michael Morgan, the city director of the railway construction program, sent city council members more details about how the two sets of evaluations were conducted.

The steering group did not know the identity of the bidders, including teams led by Plenary Group / Tomlinson and Acciona / Thomas Cavanagh. It was therefore not aware that SNC-Lavalin was the last candidate and had not reached a technical threshold of 70 percent to advance to the financial phase of the competition. Instead, as revealed in documents released on Thursday, the steering committee repeatedly asked about the Schwartzentruber scoring method and its interpretation of terms.

An example: the first set of evaluators identified weaknesses for SNC Lavalin’s response in a section calling for a “high-level” description of their bid. The Schwartzentruber team said there was no “sufficient level of detail”. The consensus evaluators were surprised by this because detail is generally not required in a high-level description.

The steering group was also concerned that the town’s evaluators had considered criteria that were not in the bid documents, suggesting that SNC Lavalin was not fairly evaluated.

After his objections were made known, the technical team did a second evaluation that was sent to the steering committee on October 23, 2018. SNC Lavalin again failed to reach the 70 percent threshold.

City staff (the executive steering committee) then exercised their right in the contract to continue to evaluate all three bidders, even if one of them failed in technical value.

Morgan said in his note to councilors that such discretion was “appropriate and in the best interests of the city and taxpayers.”

Certainly, the offer from SNC Lavalin was the cheapest of the three. In view of the difficult phase 1 of LRT by Rideau Transit Group – in which SNC Lavalin is a major investor in shares – taxpayers can make an assessment of this.

