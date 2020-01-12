VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – City crews had snow under control early Sunday morning and shifted their attention to prevent melting snow from freezing as temperatures drop at night.

“We expect some freezing and that is why we want to get as much water off the road as possible and tomorrow we will have all hands on deck. All construction teams will be shut down and tomorrow will be geared to weather responses, based on our current cold weather forecast, ”says Taryn Scollard, director of city streets.

Salting gets underway on Sunday afternoon and teams will push silt from curbs in the road on arterials so that traffic can ‘chew’ it. Residential streets are plowed on Monday.

The city asks people to come in to prevent peezing from freezing at night.

“We are concerned about many defrosts and puddles of water that will freeze again, so we ask if people can get out and if it is safe to clean their drip trays if they can find them, or call 311 and let us know when they see flooding so we can go out, “says Scollard.

Scollard also reminds Vancouverites that a statute requires sidewalks before 10 am after a snowstorm.

Anyone who is unable to create can request a ‘snow angel’ from the city.