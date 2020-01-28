City of Prince Albert prohibits plastic checkout bags paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The city council voted to have the administration in October last year prohibit a statute prohibiting plastic bags. Since the beginning, the idea has been popular with councilors, largely as a means of reducing the amount of waste sent to Prince Albert’s expensive landfill.

On Monday, it faced a final hurdle before it was put into a final vote.

“It takes time to change a mentality and habits,” P.A. Chamber of Commerce CEO Elise Hildebrandt told the council. “Plastic bags are on the way, but the business community does not feel that the switch can be completed within six months.”

She argued that 51 percent of her members disagreed with the statutes, although she admitted during the interrogation of city council members that only 10 percent of the 700 members of the room responded to the email survey.

Hildebrant suggested that the city council wait until the federal government would adopt legislation for plastic bags or push the statutes back a year. The suggestions were not well received by the council.

“I think it’s high time we became a leader, not a follower,” Coun. Don Cody told the meeting. “We do not follow the government in the city, the government is too slow for us.”

Mayor Greg Dionne said he supported the statutes and would put pressure on federal and provincial governments to restrict other types of single-use plastics that fall outside the jurisdiction of the city. He mentioned plastic packaging from online retailers such as Amazon as a major problem.

“We’re not going to lean back,” he said. “Because online shopping continues to grow, so does the pollution on our landfill.”

Coun. Cody says that North Central Waste Management Corp. maybe working with the city to give every household in the region two reusable bags

