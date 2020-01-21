A police officer walks past a part of a sidewalk plow that was hit by a CN train at the intersection of Colborne Street in London on January 9, 2018. (Free press file photo)

It doesn’t matter that snow plow operator Malcolm Trudell worked for a subcontractor the day he was killed in a collision with a CN freight train near central London, Crown counsel Judy Chan argued Tuesday in court.

Trudell was still busy working on the streets of the city of London, setting the standards he had to follow and even controlling his schedule and when he was hired.

Those elements, Chan argued, made the Trudell city employer responsible for providing safety training and supervision.

“You cannot outsource your obligations,” Chan said Tuesday as part of her final arguments in the city process for violations of health and safety to the London Provincial Criminal Court.

Malcolm Trudell was killed when the sidewalk snow team he used was hit by a train in central London. (Supplied)

Trudell, 26, died on January 9, 2018, when the sidewalk team he used was hit by a train at a railroad crossing on Colborne Street, south of York Street.

After his death, the city was accused under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) of failing to take reasonable precautions to protect an employee and failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect an employee’s health and safety .

The city has pleaded not guilty.

The defense of the city, led by lawyer John McNair, is that Trudell should not be considered a city employee because he worked for WeeBee, a company that was contracted by contractor Jackson Pools without the knowledge of the city and under the terms of their agreements, thereby creating three levels of separation between the city and Trudell.

But those levels of separation are irrelevant, Chan accused.

“A cousin twice removed is still a cousin,” she said.

The city did not provide any safety sessions for Jackson Pools and WeeBee employees, nor did they explain safety standards at railway crossings and back-up procedures or instructions on the use of blue or orange lights, the owners of the companies said in court last week.

But McNair said the crown did not specifically show which piece of information the city of Trudell had not provided that would have prevented his “tragic death.”

“No evidence was provided as to what information, instruction and supervision should have been given, except for the basic instruction that both the City of London operators and these contractors received from their employers,” he said.

Instead, McNair suggested, the fatal crash could have been prevented if Trudell had followed the instructions he had received, including looking at both sides before crossing a railroad crossing.

The crown also asked justice of the peace Susan Hoffman not to attach weight to a medical report that found traces of THC, the component of cannabis that produces the euphoric high, in Trudell’s blood, arguing that the expert report could not conclude whether Trudell had been compromised at the time of the collision or whether a depreciation was a factor.

Last year, the National Safety Board of Canada issued a report stating that a lack of training on safe working contributed to Trudell’s death.

Jackson Pools and WeeBee declared guilty in July 2019 for not providing information, instruction and supervision to protect the health and safety of an employee. Jackson Pools was fined $ 60,000 and WeeBee $ 15,000.

The final arguments of the defense will continue on Wednesday.

