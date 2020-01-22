A police officer walks past a part of a sidewalk plow that was hit by a CN train at the intersection of Colborne Street in London on January 9, 2018. (Free press file photo)

There was nothing the City of London could have done differently to prevent the death of snow plow operator Malcolm Trudell, the city defense said Wednesday as the trial against the city ended.

The city faces two charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act after Trudell, 26, was killed when the sidewalk snowman he used was hit by a train at a railroad crossing on Colborne Street, south of York Street, two years ago.

No additional training or information would have been needed if Trudell, who only worked on his fifth shift when he died, had followed the instructions he had received from his employers, said lawyer John McNair as part of his final arguments.

“The activity in which Mr. Trudell was involved in passing an active railway line meant no understanding of complex processes … or detailed safety rules,” he said.

Malcolm Trudell was killed when the sidewalk snow team he used was hit by a train in central London. (Supplied)

“Mr. Trudell ignored the cardinal rule, which he was instructed by his supervisor to obey, namely to be careful and to look both sides at railroad crossings.”

The city did not plead guilty for failing to take reasonable precautionary measures to protect an employee and for failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect an employee’s health and safety.

One of the main arguments put forward by the defense of the city is that the city should not be considered as Trudell’s employer because he worked for WeeBee, a company that was contracted by contractor Jackson Pools without the knowledge of the city and against the terms of their agreements.

“There is no evidence that the City of London has arranged to create legal distance between the city and the employee,” McNair said. “That legal distance was created without the knowledge and permission of the City of London.”

Apart from that, the Crown has not proved what action or piece information the city of Trudell has not provided that led to its tragic death, McNair said.

“That’s the glorious omission in the case of the crown,” he said.

He argued, for example, that all safety materials available to city workers were also available to city workers. Neither Jackson Pools nor WeeBee asked for it, he said.

“The fact that the city of London did not need physical material from these materials did not affect the event that took place,” he said.

But Crown counsel Judy Chan refuted that idea and said her job was not to prove what the missing information was, but rather “that the information provided was not sufficient to protect the health and safety of the employee.”

“In this case… It clearly wasn’t,” she said.

She also accused the city on Wednesday of trying to blame the Trudell crash.

Throughout the entire five-day case, justice of the peace Susan Hoffman Jackson heard WeeBee outsource Polish services for snow removal without the knowledge of the city.

The owners of both companies also testified that they had not received any safety training from the city and that Trudell did not have the required G license stipulated in the contract between Jackson Pools and the City of London.

Jackson Pools and WeeBee declared guilty in July 2019 for not providing information, instruction and supervision to protect the health and safety of an employee. The companies were fined $ 60,000 and $ 15,000 respectively.

The National Safety Board of Canada issued a report last year stating that a lack of training on safe working practices contributed to the fatal collision. Warning devices were activated at the intersection at the time of the crash.

Hoffman will release her decision on April 28.

