City of determined fame held in a highly competitive goalless draw

For one thing, Tony Popovic’s team, which manages to end a game once it has the edge, is no longer allowed to score a goal.

The other is that you take your risk when they come because you may not get many.

City coach Erick Mombaerts made his first two signings in January, namely Spanish striker Markel Susaeta and Scottish center-back Jack Hendry. The latter meant a move to right-back for Harrison Delbridge, Nathaniel Atkinson fell on the bench.

City started at the top and were determined to prevail against Glory, who has won the last six games in a row – a run that started when they beat City 3-0 in December.

City’s top scorer Jamie Maclaren should have given his team the lead in the fourth minute when Soobeom Kim cleared Craig Noone’s cross from the right only partially. But with his tame shot, Liam Reddy could easily cope.

Glory’s shot stopper was in great shape and scored another excellent goal in the 13th minute when he blocked Adrian Luna after a terrific move by City.

The long ball from Curtis Good to Florin Berenguer was properly put down on Maclaren, who mislaid a pass to Luna. The Uruguayan shot was just wide of the goal when Reddy fell after a corner.

Jamie Maclaren from the city wants to say goodbye to Gregory Wuthrich from The Glory. Credit: Getty Images

Hendry, a tall, imposing figure in the background, made a good first impression. The loaned Celtic defender faced his challenges, won a header and effectively prevailed against Good.

The city’s captain, Scott Jamieson, joined Luna on the far left, while Susaeta also whirred down the flank while the hosts continued to have good possession.

But it wasn’t just one-way traffic. Bruno Fornaroli, the former city striker, headed out of a corner shortly after half an hour from Neil Kilkenny.

Shortly after Glory’s best move, Kim found Joel Chianese who shot the ball back into Diego Castro’s path. Glory’s marquee had a clear shot on goal, but went straight to Dean Bouzanis.

City started the second phase in a positive mood. Susaeta, Luna, Noone, Berenguer and Maclaren saw the ball in dangerous areas and wanted to create something.

Loading

But the VAR took time to keep the game on level when Glory was denied a penalty, initially imposed by referee Daniel Elder after Josh Brillante and Fornaroli kicked off a penalty kick in the 55th minute after a corner ,

Fornaroli was in an offside position before coming back into play a moment before the collision with Brillante.

The game started to open and Fornaroli headed for the goal, forcing Bouzanis to jump and strike his shot to the corner.

The city crowded, Glory took the pressure and started to pause.

It was everyone’s guess who could make the breakthrough.

In the end, no team could do it and one point per person was a fair result.

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sports

Loading