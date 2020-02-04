City of Casper gives up collecting $ 53,670.16 due since 2014

(Pixabay)

CASPER, WYO – From time to time the city of Casper decides to stop its efforts to collect outstanding debts.

The City Council approved the discharge of $ 53,670.16 in such “bad debts” during their meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

These amounts are for the period between July 1-December. 31, 2014:

(City of Casper)

The city can discharge these bills when the collection efforts are exhausted or when a person has died or gone bankrupt.

The city says they are referring debts to an external collection agency after the city staff has paid 60 days. After five years, the dismissed bills on Tuesday were still not successfully collected, so the city recommended to discharge them.

The city says the discharges were made to resolve bad debts.

Details of the bills that have been released are included in the municipality’s work package.

If you want to contact members of Casper City Council about this or another issue, here are their contact details:

Mayor Steve Freel (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Ward I, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Charlie Powell (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Alderman Shawn Johnson (Ward II, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Ken Bates (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Steve Cathey (Ward III, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Bob Hopkins (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Mike Huber (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Ray Pacheco (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Council members can also be reached by e-mail at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your specific neighborhood, but do not know which neighborhood you are in, a map is available on the City of Casper website.