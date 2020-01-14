City of Casper: Automatic system warns of shutdown, notification is incorrect

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – The city of Casper says that several residents may have received a crime report for their water bill and that these calls were made in error.

According to a City of Casper statement, the customer service department notifies customers who are late with their payments via an automated telephone service. The system may also send text messages and emails. The message tells people that their account is in default and that their water supply will be blocked if no payment is made.

“Late Tuesday morning, January 14, an accident with the automated system sent the message to several thousand customers who were actually not in arrears with their bills,” the city said on Tuesday.

Article below …

“Not surprisingly, we have received many calls and messages from customers who are confused and concerned about this. Rest assured that if you have paid your bill on time, you will not have any disruptions. We apologize for the mistake, ”said Peter Meyers, Assistant Financial Services Director.

The City of Casper Customer Service Department sent a second automatic call to all affected customers to inform them of the first failed call.