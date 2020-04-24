CITY OF ANGELS is available to watch for free on YouTube right now – GeekTyrant

Showtime is after the first full episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels soon, and you can watch it for free on YouTube now! This is a show I was really excited about, and in my opinion, the first episode did not disappoint! If you are interested in checking it out, I have embedded you below.

City of Angels is set in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply entwined with Mexican-American folklore and social tensions. Rooted in the conflict between characters connected to the deity Santa Muerte and others associated with the Devil, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and combustible reality of that period, creating new occult myths and dilemmas morality within a truly historical background. “

When grisly murder hits the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) are intertwined with an epic tale that depicts Los Angeles’ rich history: from the city’s first freeways and its deep Mexican folklore traditions -America, to the dangerous spying acts of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are battling powerful forces that are threatening to separate them.

The cast includes Daniel Zovatto (Currently Breathe), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Kerry Bishops (Stop Fire and Catch), Amy Madigan (Gone Child Gone), Brent Spiner (Outcast), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Perabo piper (Hidden Affairs), Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Michael Gladis (Mad Men), Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery), and Nathan’s Lane (The Birdcage) as Lewis Michener, a former LAPD officer who is wise in the ways of the world and ruthless in his pursuit of his goals. He becomes a partner and mentor to the youngest Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto).

Penny Dreadful having John Logan returned to create the show, and was also the writer and executive producer of the series. Watch the episode and let us know what you think!