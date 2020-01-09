City is looking for applicants for Casper's advice for people with disabilities

Loading...

Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City

CASPER, Wyo. – The city of Casper has announced that the Casper Disability Council [CCPD] will accept applications from interested citizens who wish to become members of the organization on a voluntary basis.

“Casper’s advice to people with disabilities is to be an educational and solution-oriented advisory body that serves as a catalyst to promote self-advocacy, equality, accessibility and opportunities for everyone regardless of their disability,” said Zulima Lopez , a personnel representative from the city of Casper.

The CCPD is made up of 14 to 16 Casper volunteers, who are appointed by the City Council and have a three-year term, according to a statement by city officials.

Meetings take place every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at Casper City Hall on 200 North David Street. Members can also attend meetings via Skype.

According to Lopez, the ideal candidates are Casper residents with disabilities who are community-oriented and willing to be active members of a dynamic and diverse team.

“Caretakers, family members or guardians of people with disabilities are also strongly encouraged to apply,” Lopez said.

Interested parties are asked to submit an application to the city.

The application deadline is Sunday, February 9, 2020. If accommodation is required to fill out or submit an application, Zulima Lopez can be contacted at 307-235-8212.

Applicants with questions about the work of the Council can contact one of the following Council officials for more information:

Chairman: Austin Berlin, 307-266-6956

Vice Chair: Nicole Green, 307-577-0722

Treasurer: Zulima Lopez, 307-235-8212

Secretary: Renate Pullen, 307-233-0403