City in Wisconsin without internet

The city of Racine is experiencing a discard week while trying to run a municipal government without internet – at least for the time being.

The city’s website, online payment system, voicemail and email systems were all disabled after it was struck by a ransomware attack on Friday.

Ransomware hackers essentially hold data hostage, preventing users from accessing their computers and asking for money to release the data.

Although no ransom has been requested in this case, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the city would not pay, even if the hackers asked for it.

Mason said that city services such as garbage collection and street shifts will still be done. And emergency services – police and fire brigade – have not been affected. Those who want to pay permits, fines or early voting can still do so, but they will have to do it at the town hall.

“It is definitely an inconvenience for staff and people who rely on that technology,” Mason said. “We are unlikely to make a digital backup this week.”

Racine’s IT department has been working since Friday to resolve the situation. State and federal authorities have been notified and the city is working with their insurance company to assess the full extent of the damage.

The exact details of the technological infringement are not yet known, but city officials believe that the ransomware has entered the system by a city employee who clicks on a link in an email. The city does not know who or which department has received the e-mail.

“We’re still working on our analysis, but that’s probably how it happened,” Mason said, adding the data from the city is not compromised and residents don’t have to worry. “We still have the data and regularly back up the files.”

In 2019, towns and villages throughout the country were hacked in the same way as Racine. In December alone, Pensacola and St. Lucie, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Galt, California, all experienced a cyber attack.

Last year, 22 cities in Texas were hit by ransomware attacks.

Although the plan is for city services to continue as normal, it is likely that official resolutions and other proposals for the city council can be postponed.

“Local law enforcement officers hand out the (city council) agendas”, City Ald. Said John Tate II. “Governments happened before computers … we will have to return to more analog days.”

