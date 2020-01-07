City humiliates United in 3-1 derby win in League Cup semi-final | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“Of course Manchester United can come back,” said city manager Pep Guardiola, referring to United who came out of the Champions League round of 16 last season after losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg. “They lost PSG last year and are eligible. They have the shirt that means history and pride. “

City has won the League Cup in the last two seasons and is now unbeaten in 16 consecutive games in the league, which goes back to a loss at United in the fourth round in October 2016.

Aston Villa faces Leicester in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Conscious of how United tore his City team apart in the counterattack in a Premier League match won by Solskjaer’s side on Etihad last month, Guardiola decided not to play a recognized striker – Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus sat on the couch – and flooded his midfield to surpass the hosts in that department.

“We win and we are a genius,” Guardiola said, “but if we don’t win, I know what will happen. We try to control the counterattacks because they are a great team.”

The midfielders of the city chose their moments to move forward and did so with a devastating effect.

Bernardo Silva was not challenged on the way to the edge of the penalty area by United and drove a bright, curled shot into the top corner after 17 minutes, with keeper David De Gea barely moving.

The Portuguese playmaker then wriggled into the space in the center of the field and fed a perfectly weighted through ball to Riyad Mahrez, who ran the pass, spun the Gea and hit the ball into an empty net in the 33rd.

United staggered and it got worse six minutes later. Again his defense opened when Kevin De Bruyne Phil Jones easily fired around and fired a shot into the left flank that was saved by De Gea, just for the ball to ricoché Pereira’s shin and rebound into the net.

With Raheem Sterling who lost two glorious chances that were knocked out of the crosses from the right for him, City should have taken an even bigger lead.

“We have not treated their system well enough,” Solskjaer said.

Mahrez hit the outside of the post early in the second half and also made a good save from De Gea’s feet, before United finally got behind the defense of City to score a goal that could prove to be more than a consolation to be.

Mason Greenwood slid a well-timed pass into the path of Rashford, who took a touch and finished low past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Goals do not count double when the total score is equal after two legs in the League Cup.

“We showed it before we got home and turned it around,” said Solskjaer. “PSG is the latest example and we must believe that we can put on a performance.”

