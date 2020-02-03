City Hall to reflect on the fate of the struggling River Road golf course

A town hall report recommends that the city sells River Road Golf Course in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

A city-run golf course is in financial trouble, sees fewer golfers, struggles to cover costs, and calls for an external audit to provide recommendations on the River Road course.

All three municipal golf courses – with a total of 90 holes – have lost customers in recent years, but River Road was hit the hardest with a drop of nearly 40 percent played in rounds since 2012, according to a KPMG audit that city politicians will discuss on Tuesday .

City staff asks the municipality for more time to view the golf course options, including the possible use of the land.

“We have to go into it a little further before we say,” Let’s sell it. “Economically, that seems to be the direction that KPMG suggests, but everyone – especially the golfers – deserves to look at it again, and a chance for them to say,” Ward 1 Coun. Said Michael van Holst.

Golfers enjoy an exceptional spring day at River Road Golf Course in London, Ont. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The eastern golf course, just west of Memorial Parkway, is in its neighborhood. Closure of River Road was already recommended in 2011, suggesting that it should be turned into a public park, but the council slowed down after a public meeting.

The town hall has been using $ 0 budgets for municipal courses for a long time, which is usually called the “golf pays for golf” model. Previously, the courses earned enough income to subsidize other recreational costs in London for an amount of $ 1 million a year.

But now the capital repairs of all courses increase as the number of members and interest decreases. A capital shortfall of $ 6 million is forecast for the coming decade.

The town hall park and leisure manager, Scott Stafford, told city politicians last week during budget debates – the $ 0 golf budget was approved – that the staff wants to review and analyze some options to bring them back to the council.

But van Holst said that politicians should take into account local golfers who use these municipal courses (the others being Fanshawe and Thames Valley).

“It’s the investment in memberships that golfers have had this thing with them for a long time. So maybe they have a larger share or a little more equity in this thing than we could consider,” he said.

“We need to see what’s fair. Take something with them if they’ve been investing in those memberships for a long time? Maybe we should bring golf a little better to the market and that would solve it.”

He said that the land of River Road is partially arable. The 18-hole course is adjacent to a former landfill that would limit any development. About 4.4 hectares – 11 acres – from nearly 50 acres of the course can be built. The majority is regulated by a nature conservation authority and could not be used for new development.

“We really have to look at it again,” said Van Holst.

“We have to decide what else citizens can do with it before we sell it. That would help with that decision. “

Golf enthusiasts compare golf with hockey, claiming that ice rental on private courses would go up in the air if publicly funded public arenas were not available. The golf courses in city ownership essentially play that role, they argue, giving people access to a potentially expensive sport at a relatively affordable price.

