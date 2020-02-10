City Hall is stuck on scrap yards in the midst of constant peak in metal theft

London City Hall (London Free Press file photo)

Five salvage yards in London have been accused after a month of compliance by city hall officials.

With the theft of valuable metals in London – especially copper and palladium – the city launched a enforcement blitz in January aimed at compliance with the law on salvage yards.

Five scrap yards were accused of accepting scrap without verifying identification, failing to keep track of transaction data and working without a business permit, the city announced on Monday.

“It is not for nothing that there are legal regulations, we have to tackle these criminal activities on various fronts, including the removal of the possibility of a quick cash sale,” said London’s statutory boss Orest Katolyk in a statement.

In December, the London police issued a public warning following a peak in thefts of catalysts, exhaust emission controllers that reduce toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gases.

Police say scrap sites play an important role in combating the theft of devices that contain platinum, rhodium and palladium – expensive metal thieves sell scrap heaps for money.

“The verification of identity and the keeping of transaction records by companies when someone sells this type of goods is an important deterrent,” Sgt staff. Alex Krygsman said in a statement.

“If criminals cannot make money from a stolen item, it is much less likely that they will steal it.”