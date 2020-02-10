City gets strong initial response to shuttle research, says Stanford

If you are one of the many residents of London traveling alone to work in a car, Jay Stanford wants to choose your brain. To this end, the city’s ecological tsar has set up a commuter survey – available on the city’s website, London.ca – to question commuters about their habits and willingness to use a new method to get to and from work .

He estimates based on figures from four years ago that about 150,000 Forest City residents commute in their cars alone. If even some of those drivers gave up their vehicles, the city would become greener.

“This is not a sample survey. This is to get feedback, “Stanford said.

The information that the city collects would “support sustainable options for commuting, such as carpooling, public transport, cycling, walking and working from home,” the city explains on its website.

The survey was launched on February 3 and Londoners have until March 16 to gain access. In the time since the survey went live, around 1,000 people have already completed the questionnaire.

Jay Stanford (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

“How they commute now, where they come from, are they supported in any way by their employers?” Stanford said about the power of the investigation.

The city got faint online for some questions. Stanford says he appreciated the feedback and that city staff have clarified some questions so that they are no longer confusing.

“Some people didn’t understand some questions. We made some adjustments,” he said.

The other part of the survey is intended to gauge the response of employers who might help to help. About 30 have already responded, Stanford says. “And that is measuring what they are doing now to help their employees, if there is anything,” he said. “Would they be interested in exploring (other options)?”

“We want to know what they are offering now, and how is employee coming and going from work to an important item in their company?”

An idea on a table right is a transport management association, or TMA, which is a way for employers to bundle their resources for programs such as carpooling. The city would probably be involved initially, but the point is that members have their own TMA, such as in cities like Waterloo.

“Would they be interested in exploring this collaboration model?” Said Stanford.

The city has identified four areas of London with a concentration of employers they want to hear from: the core, along Veterans Memorial Parkway, east of Oxford to London International Airport and south of Highway 401.

“The purpose of most of this is to be employer-driven,” said Stanford of TMAs. Any solution here would be a London-made answer to the home-work questions. “Models vary. It is member-driven in Waterloo. “

