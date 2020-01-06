City councilor leaves police station to make room for more women

Loading...

Mo Salih (free press file photo)

Coun. Mo Salih resigns from the London police services council after two years and claims “a need for more women” in the civil administration that oversees city troops.

The Ward 3 representative had been on controversial issues such as random police street checks or “carding” before being appointed to the board in 2017.

He has since been chairman. Now he wants his place as a city council representative – the police council reshuffles those appointments every four years, after a civilian election – by Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy.

“I feel a big gap on our plate, the gender lens, which is very important,” Salih said. “Half of our population consists of women and I think there are many challenges for our community.”

London-based lawyer Susan Toth, vice-chairman of the board, is now the only woman on the board. The province did not extend the Vanessa Ambtman-Smith term when it expired last year.

Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer and Mayor Ed Holder also represent the council in the police council, but Salih is the longest serving of the three.

City politicians are expected to debate Salih’s motion to appoint Cassidy to fill his place on Tuesday.

Salih, now in his second council term, has been silent since joining the board after a tumultuous period as an advocate for changing police practices such as carding.

Salih called the chairman of the board a “considerable workload” and mentioned successes such as the last police contract.

“It was really an honor and a privilege. I had to make room for myself to get to that police sign,” he said.

Salih was appointed by council colleagues on the board after he insisted on three municipal representatives instead of two.

“I have been able to make a number of important contributions and I am very proud of the work that we have been able to do.”

