Cassidy nods the police

A week later, city politicians shun the idea of ​​a “chosen” successor to Coun. Mo Salih in the London police, the council voted 15-0 to approve the same initial nomination. Coun. Maureen Cassidy was the only person nominated for the clearing.

Salih, who has served as chairman for the past two years, is leaving the London police administration with two more years in office. Cassidy now takes over that position and joins Mayor Ed Holder and Vice Mayor Jesse Helmer as representatives of the council on the police council. A new seat will be chosen on Thursday.

Adelaide underpass encourages land deal

The Board approved a $ 1.52 million deal on Tuesday night’s meeting and bought 525 Adelaide St. N. to make way for the underpass planned to open a tricky CP railroad crossing on Adelaide Street on Central Avenue. bypass. The construction of the underpass of $ 58 million is planned for next year.

Town hall to proclaim

Despite a rocky history that put London City Hall in legal trouble – even embroiled in a human rights complaint – the council voted to delve back into issuing proclamations for important organizations or notable events, starting with a one-year pilot project that will be assessed to see how much time and money it takes to manage the program.

London has a difficult history with issuing proclamations, which led to a municipal policy against them. In 1995, then Mayor Dianne Haskett refused to issue a Pride weekend proclamation, which led to a complaint to the Ontario Human Rights Commission that resulted in a $ 10,000 fine.

A few years later the municipality decided to try to carry out proclamations by the city clerk in a pilot project. But then a white supremacist group that had not been properly screened got a proclamation for the European Heritage Week, which was later withdrawn.

Planning starts for the BRT loop in the city center

The Council approved a $ 3.3 million contract to AECOM to start designing plans for the construction of the fast transit loop for the inner city bus, which will run on King Street and Queens Avenue. It is one of three fast transit connections supported by this council when the 24-kilometer-long, city-wide network was built.

Not everyone supported the upgrade of the city center with Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen called the draft contract ‘simply exorbitant’. He voted against the contract, just like Ward 1 Coun. Michael van Holst – another opponent of rapid transit – and everyone else was ahead.

The construction of the $ 28.5 million inner loop is expected to take place in three phases, from 2021 to 2023.