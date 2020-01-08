City Council letter: approval of transit planning

Loading...

Second look at the transit of North London approved

Seated as the strategic priorities and the policy committee, the Council unanimously approved a push from colleagues Phil Squire and Maureen Cassidy to look for infrastructure improvements that could help transit on Richmond Street and Western Road. Heavily visited by students and Londoners moving between downtown and Western University, as well as further north to the Masonville area, both streets are overloaded and buses are often late.

The majority of the previous council, including Squire, voted against a rapid transit route that ran up Richmond Street, instead 10 other projects to provincial and federal transit financing governments.

That leaves about $ 150 million from higher levels of government on the table for transit infrastructure in London. Coun. Stephen Turner pointed out that tapping into this financing also requires a municipal contribution, which has not yet been budgeted.

Fast transit in the city center near the design phase

City politicians approved an engineering contract of $ 3.3 million to start designing and planning the three-year construction of the fast transit in the center, despite some hesitation from Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen at the meeting of the civic works committee on Tuesday. He described it as a “heck of a lot of money” during a tight budget process.

Urban engineer Kelly Scherr said the bid was competitive and appropriate for the “scope and complexity” of the work, including detailed designs and planning for three phases of construction.

The loop, which runs on Ridout, King and Wellington streets and Queens Avenue, is expected to be built from 2021 to 2023.

Civic Works endorses a $ 3.3 million contract for engineers to start planning, designing the downtown BRT loop.

Van Meerbergen says that it is “a lot of money”, the staff asks if they are sure that it must be spent.

City engineer says it is appropriate for the size and complexity of the work #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/HJ3KjhES91

– Megan Stacey (@MeganatLFPress) January 7, 2020

Possible cuts to later debates

A series of nine possible cuts that could shave 0.2 percentage points of the average annual tax increases related to the 2020-2023 multi-year budget did not lead to a debate on Tuesday evening, as city politicians chose to refer a personnel report setting out those cuts to future budget meetings in January and February.

Tax increases, which on average can be anywhere between 3.2 and 4.5 percent per year, depending on how many new expenditures are approved by the municipality, can be reduced by 0.2 percent if politicians embrace the suggestions for austerity, including a week long Pick up Christmas tree in January and cancel future exhibitions at Museum London.

That’s it for SPPC. The Council will meet on 14 January next week to examine the committee’s recommendations on Monday.

Here I was foolishly planning a nice juicy budget debate …

(For your information The following steps are January 23 public meeting on the budget and full debates on January 30-31.)

– Megan Stacey (@MeganatLFPress) January 7, 2020