City council committees The London free press

A town hall report recommends that the city close the River Road Golf Course, one of three municipal courses in London. Photo taken on Thursday January 30, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

End of the road for River Road?

The Council, which serves as strategic priorities and policy committee, voted on Tuesday to allow city staff to look at options for the eastern golf course, which is experiencing financial difficulties and cannot cover capital upgrades.

The River Road course can be sold, rented out, turned into a park or shortened to a 9 or 12 hole golf course.

But before the board decides its fate, golfers will be able to weigh in at a public meeting.

“Our task, at least in my opinion, is to ensure that it continues to pay for itself. It seems that River Road is somewhat problematic, ”Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen said.

So, here’s a look at River Road Golf Course (pulled from an KPMG audit), just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Ward 1.

It is located next to former landfills.

Only a small part of that course (11 hectares) could be developed. # LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/guFCK3pQ8I

– Megan Stacey (@MeganatLFPress) 4 February 2020

The city long ago demanded its golf courses to be self-sufficient, and in the late 1990s and early 2000s, golf surpluses added no less than $ 1 million annually to other leisure projects in London.

But River Road has been troubled in recent years by challenges, including floods, and was recommended for closure in 2011.

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis was blunt about the state of the track, which borders a former landfill, and said it would be a bit of an understatement to call it a “cow trail” after a heavy rain.

But politicians emphasized the course – one of three in London that is in city ownership – would not be closed for another powerful debate.

Politicians insist on the choice of the boulevard

Tree or no tree.

That is the only choice that Londoners have when the town hall rises up the boulevard and replants trees at the end of the driveway.

But on Tuesday city politicians voted unanimously for the city council to ignore the idea of ​​giving residents a say in the type of tree in front of their house. The committee heard from staff that the tree-or-no-tree system was being used to keep administrative costs low, given the number of construction projects in the city to be replanted.

But Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis suggested that Londoners should have a certain amount of choice – perhaps between two indigenous species – when a tree is planted on the city boulevard.

The recommendation will go to the council next week.