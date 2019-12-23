City Authorizes $ 1.5 Million To Platte River Trails Trust For Casper Trail Projects

Loading...

Members of the Platter River Trails Trust gather for a ceremony announcing the Great American Rail-Trail in May. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The City of Casper will provide $ 1.5 million in funding to the Platte River Trails Trust over the next four years.

This funding will be used to support the expansion of trails around Casper. The PRTT is authorized to use the funding for the following trail network projects:

Paradise Valley to Robertson Road

Walmart at Fort Caspar Academy

Phase I, Robertson Road to Whispering Springs

Improvements to Yesness Pond Trails

Although funding can be used for these projects, it is not expected that all of them can be completed. The city engineer must approve any project before it starts.

$ 50,000 per year is allocated to general support costs. An additional $ 500,000 over the four-year period is intended for maintenance and major repairs to existing trails.

The contract expires on June 30, 2023.

The funding comes from the City's One-Cent No. 16 Optional Sales Tax Fund.

City Council approved the contract with Platte River Trails Trust at its meeting on Tuesday December 17.