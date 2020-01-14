City argues that snow plows killed by the train are not their responsibility

A police officer walks along part of a sidewalk plow that was hit by a CN train at the Colborne Street intersection in London on January 9, 2018. (Free press file photo)

The city of London did not plead two charges on Tuesday under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the fatal collision of 2018 between a London curb snow plow and a CN freight train.

The city was accused after Malcolm Trudell, 26, an employee of a contractor who worked for the city, was killed when the sidewalk crew he used was hit by a train on the level crossing on Colborne Street south of York Street on Jan 9, 2018 .

Malcolm Trudell was killed when the sidewalk snow team he used was hit by a train in central London. (Supplied)

The costs include failure to take reasonable precautions for the protection of an employee and failure to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect the health and safety of an employee.

The crux of the case against the city is whether Trudell can be considered a city worker.

Lawyer John McNair defended that idea because Trudell was employed by WeeBee, which was contracted out by Jackson Pools to additional snow clearance personnel without the knowledge of the city and under the terms of their agreements, the court heard.

At one point, McNair presented copies of invoices and timesheets given to the city by Jackson Pools, stating the company as the employer of the record, even when the court heard that the work had been completed by WeeBee employees, including Trudell .

“These documents contain nothing to warn the city that part of these services was performed by a company other than Jackson Pools,” he said.

Inspector Charles Archibald of the Ministry of Labor, who investigated the crash, testified during the first day of the trial, which was held at the provincial criminal court.

Archibald, a 15-year veteran inspector, testified that on the day of his death, Trudell, who worked his first service to remove snow from sidewalks December 15, 2017, did not have the required G license that the city of London had established as part of its procurement requirements for snow clearance services.

He also said it was the responsibility of the City of London to provide its contractors with relevant material regarding safety risks and procedures, including those related to railroad crossings.

According to a separate report from the National Safety Board of Canada released last year, a lack of training on safe work practices contributed to the fatal collision, which, according to the crown, could not have offered the city and should have offered Trudell as employee work on behalf of the city.

Although warning devices were activated at the intersection, it was difficult for the driver to see them due to the position of the plow and the limited visibility in the cabin, the report said. It was difficult to hear the train’s horn because of background noise, the report said.

Contractors J. Jackson Pools Inc. and WeeBee Contracting plead guilty to the indictment in July of last year for failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect the health and safety of an employee related to the collision.

Jackson Pools Inc. was fined $ 60,000 and WeeBee Contracting $ 15,000. Both also have to pay a victim surcharge of 25 percent.

The costs of not complying with all precautionary measures that are reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of an employee were withdrawn for both contractors.

Another charge for non-compliance with measures and procedures prescribed under Ontario legislation has been withdrawn against WeeBee.

