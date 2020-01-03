City almost pays penalty for delay

Loading...

But that didn't have the final twist of a match in which City should have been even further before Western's first penalty was converted in the 75th minute by Besart Berisha and their second in the 79th minute by Alessandro Diamanti.

United coach Mark Rudan has confirmed rumors leading up to the kick-off that former Socceroos defender Scott McDonald wants to leave the club.

Rudan gave two players, Valentino Yuel and former Melbourne player Victory Sebastian Pasquali – used in an unknown role as a right back in an effort to cover the injury loss of Aaron Calver and Brendan Hamill – their full debut in A-League.

Two other new faces, defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis and striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, made their first steps in the club.

From the start, City took a step forward, their pace of work, their commitment and their determination ensuring that they were always in control.

Mombaerts himself had to juggle his resources as Olyroo was missing four players outside on duty. But the Frenchman also showed ruthlessness, determined to make it clear that no one could take his place for granted.

His frustration had increased after the loss to Melbourne Victory in the pre-Christmas derby, then to Sydney, and the first two regular players paid the price, Delbridge and side back Scott Galloway having fallen.

Coming were Captain Scott Jamieson (sick last week), Lachlan Wales and Richard Windbichler with Frenchman Florin Berenguer, with young Moudi Najjar, Yaya Dukuly and Stefan Colakovski on the bench.

The first goal came in the fifth minute under comical circumstances.

Maclaren should have made a net in the third minute, when his free head didn't even find the target, but he made amends two minutes later when Aspropotamitis and goalkeeper Kurto made a clearance mess, allowing Socceroo frontman to come back at point blank range. .

The second arrived half an hour later and made a delicious gesture when Josh Brillante found Craig Noone. Luna had started her run forward and the Uruguayan ran into the flaying pass of the Englishman on the volley to hit Kurto, no defender having followed his forward movement.

One minute away from halftime, Maclaren got his second, and again, it was western defense comedy time that led the way.

Luna threw a long ball forward, Kurto rushed out of his area to clear but only managed to slam into the scorer for United Durante, letting the ball fall to Maclaren who had time to choose his place and to roll in an open net.

He watched everywhere until city goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis channeled Kurto and went out to slam Josh Cavallo, allowing Berisha to narrow the gap with the spot with 15 minutes remaining.

Shortly after, Delbridge's sliding challenge on Dylan Pierias ended in disaster when the ball hit him on the arm, allowing Diamanti to make it 3-2 with another penalty.

