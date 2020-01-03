Citroen C5 Aircross gets new powertrain, reduces emissions from diesel engines

Loading...

The Citroen C5 Aircross is now available with a new powertrain, which is offered in the equipment levels Flair and Flair +.

By combining the PureTech 130 S&S three-cylinder petrol engine with the eight-speed automatic transmission, it kicks 130 hp (128 hp / 96 kW) and replaces the outgoing Puretech 180 hp (177 hp / 132 kW).

British prices for the new engine / gearbox combo start at £ 28,335 ($ 37,563 / € 33,491) for the Flair and £ 30,535 ($ 40,480 / € 36,091) for the Flair +, £ 1600 ($ 2,121 / € 1,891) more than the manual gearbox six-speed variant of the piece.

The C5 Aircross Feel has a suggested retail price of £ 24,435 ($ 32,393 / € 28,881) with the Puretech 130 S&S 6-speed manual, while the most affordable diesel, the BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual, brings you back £ 25,335 ($ 33,586 / € 29,945). The BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT8 8-stage automatic oil burner is limited to the Flair and Flair + and costs respectively £ 31,135 ($ 41,275 / € 38,800) and £ 33,335 ($ 44,192 / € 39.401).

Speaking of the diesel range, Citroën said the 1.5-liter manual 130 hp (128 hp / 86 kW) lower CO2 emissions, from 108 to 105 g / km, while the automatic option has reduced carbon dioxide emissions from 105 to 100 g / km.

Production of the new powertrain option starts next month and deliveries begin in March.

Citroen will expand the C5 Aircross offering later this year with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid. This model has a total system power of 225 hp (222 hp / 165 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque, produced by a 1.6-liter four-hour petrol engine and an electric motor. With a battery of 13.2 kWh, it can run 50 km (31 miles) at zero emission and charging with a power outlet takes 7 hours.