Citrix Q1: Remote Work Drives Workspace Deployment Growth and License Revenue

Citrix reported better-than-expected financial results on Thursday, bolstered by rising demand for products and services during the new coronavirus pandemic. The company said it increased both perpetual and subscription licensing as the work on domestic orders was implemented in the first quarter.

The core of this growth is Citrix’s Workspace Suite, which includes its servers and desktops and XenApp, XenDesktop, and XenServer application virtualization products, along with XenMobile mobile device management tools, synchronization, and ShareFile Enterprise file sharing and networking.

The company said it experienced a significant increase in workspace deployments as more people were forced to work remotely and demanded secure remote work infrastructure. Workspace revenue reached $ 654 million, up 27% from a year ago, the company said.

Exhausted, Citrix said revenue from products and licenses rose 28% year-over-year to $ 172.8 million. Support and services revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $ 418.9 million. Subscription revenue increased 89% over the previous year to $ 268.2 million. Network revenue increased to $ 180 million, while network subscription revenue increased 131% over the previous year.

Citrix CEO David Henshall said in a call with analysts that the company expects to have a lasting impact from the current boom in remote work, as companies realize the cost-saving benefits and commitment to ‘a well-connected remote workforce.

“Once we get out of this, no matter how long it takes, the expectation is that we land somewhere that is somewhere between where we are and where we are when it comes to remote work,” Henshall said. “Most of the clients I speak with are realizing a level of productivity benefits, cost savings, and employee engagement that they hadn’t expected, so they’ll again question some of their original assumptions, if it’s real estate. , travel, attendance at major conferences, and in the long run, I hope so: this environment will continue to be a secular change that is very good for our business. “

Elsewhere on the balance sheet, Citrix said net income was $ 181.2 million, or $ 1.42 per share, to $ 110.3 million, or 78 cents, during the same quarter. One year ago. By 2020, Citrix said it expects adjusted profits to hover between $ 5.40 and $ 5.60 a share, with revenues ranging from $ 3.1 billion to $ 3.2 billion. Analysts forecast an EPS value of $ 5.39 for revenue of $ 3.11 million. Shares of Citrix fell on Thursday.