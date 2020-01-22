Citrix closes FY 2019 with a strong demand for workspace, networks

Citrix ended its fiscal year with better-than-expected financial results and spent momentum in 2020, while continuing to implement three simultaneous business transformations – shift from products to platforms, from on-premise to cloud, and from perpetual business to a subscription model. The strong results in the fourth quarter and FY2019 reflected the strong demand in both the solutions for Citrix’s workspace and for networks.

For the fourth quarter, the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share amounted to $ 1.71 with sales of $ 810 million. For the full year, the non-GAAP diluted EPS2 was $ 5.69 with sales of $ 3 billion.

Wall Street was looking for fourth-quarter revenue of $ 1.68 with revenue of $ 802.03 million.

The fourth quarter ARR was $ 743 million, an increase of 41 percent on an annual basis, while SaaS ARR was $ 520 million, an increase of 49 percent on an annual basis. Q4 subscription bookings as a percentage of total product bookings was 69 percent, an increase from 51 percent in Q4 2018.

For the full year, the number of subscriptions as a percentage of the total number of product bookings was 62 percent, compared to 42 percent in 2018.

In a letter to stakeholders, CEO David Henshall emphasized the intelligent features that Citrix added to Citrix Workspace in the fourth quarter, calling them “demonstrably the most important functionality added to the Workspace in Citrix history.”

“Looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, I am excited about our ability to create the Workspace category and to position Citrix as the preferred way people work globally in all sectors,” Henshall said. “The opportunity for Citrix is ​​large and growing – and our product position has never been so good. With Citrix Workspace with intelligence, we have the opportunity to both grow our historical VDI activities and grow meaningfully broadly within a workforce, beyond our traditional end users of knowledge workers. “

Citrix also reported that the board of directors increased its authorization to purchase own shares by $ 1 billion, bringing the total remaining authorization to approximately $ 1.75 billion.

Meanwhile, industrial IOT leader PTC reported its financial results for the first quarter and exceeded expectations, partly due to the momentum in the core activities of CAD and PLM.

Non-GAAP earnings per share amounted to 57 cents with sales of $ 356.11 million.

Wall Street was looking for a profit of 44 cents on a turnover of $ 342.16 million.

“PTC is entering this new decade with a robust portfolio that positions us to deliver an impressive combination of growth and profitability,” said CEO James Heppelmann in a statement.

In addition to emphasizing PTC’s core activities, Heppelmann noted that the company’s IOT and AR activities continue to generate very strong growth.

PTC’s ARR amounted to $ 1.16 billion, an increase of 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Texas Instruments published its fourth quarter financial report, with mixed results.

The company, which makes analog and embedded semiconductor chips, reported Q4 earnings per share of $ 1.12. Sales amounted to $ 3.35 billion, a decrease of 10 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Full-year earnings were $ 5.24 with sales of $ 14.38 million.

Analysts were looking for revenue for the fourth quarter of $ 1.02 with sales of $ 3.22 billion.

Within the core activities of Texas Instruments, analogue sales decreased by 5 percent in the fourth quarter, while embedded embedded decreased by 20 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.