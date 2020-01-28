'Citizen of the world': Bryant promoted basketball worldwide

ROME – During a Lakers preseason competition in Beijing in 2013, the arena sounded with the singing of “Kobe! Kobe! ”- even though the injured superstar has not even adjusted.

From Los Angeles to Italy, Asia and beyond, Kobe Bryant was bigger than just a basketball player. He was the global ambassador of the sport.

It was a role for which Bryant started studying at a young age, during his seven-year tour of Italy while his father played professional basketball in the country.

“That’s why he was fluent, he could understand the mentality,” Italian coach Ettore Messina, a former consultant with the Los Angeles Lakers, told The Associated Press. “And he played soccer, so he learned to use his feet, not just his hands. That is why he was open-minded. “

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star with the Lakers and a lifelong football fan, died Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. He was 41.

“The other that was crucial in his career was American basketball. Because he was who he was for Nike, he traveled all over the world every summer, whether it was Europe, China, South America, “said Messina, who now coaches Olimpia Milano.” He always stood for that with those commercial tours open. He was a typical world citizen and he understood that for many other people. “

Bryant’s popularity among Chinese fans was only matched by eight times NBA All-Star Yao Ming, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. His appearances, including winning the gold medal with the United States at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, were much outweighed by his promotional appearances in the country, both on behalf of his own brand and basketball in general.

In Taiwan, where the NBA is also a huge draw, President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that “Kobe inspired a generation of young Taiwanese basketball players, and his legacy will live on through those who loved him.”

Filipino presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo noted that Bryant had been a frequent visitor to the Philippines and added, “he was very loved by his Filipino fans.”

Back in Europe, Bryant was able to make contact with sports fans because he was already a big football fan.

“Kobe was a true legend and inspiration for so many,” wrote footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter.

Bryant kept an AC Milan jersey in his dressing room at the Staples Center to show his support for his favorite football team. Milan was planning a comprehensive tribute to the player in the San Siro on Tuesday.

Milan tweeted an interview with Bryant when he visited the club’s training facility a few years ago.

“Looking at (Ruud) Gullit, (Frank) Rijkaard, (Marco) Van Basten and (Paolo) Maldini was always a dream for me,” Bryant said in Italian, in a Milanese sweater. “It has always been my favorite team. Back in Los Angeles I have an AC Milan shirt and scarf in my closet and I see them every day.”

The Italian basketball competition also honored Bryant by taking a minute’s silence for every game in every division and every level for a whole week.

Messina, who coached teams to four EuroLeague championships, remembered how hospitable Bryant was to him when he joined the Lakers, as well as to Italian and European players in the NBA. Bryant’s attitude was probably a product of his direct knowledge of how far foreign players had come.

For example, when Bryant’s father Joe played in Italy in the 1980s, “no one even dreamed that an Italian would play in the NBA,” Messina said.

Now Marco Belinelli is an NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs and together with Danilo Gallinari of Oklahoma City Thunder a mainstay in the competition, while Andrea Bargnani was the first general to be chosen in the 2006 NBA version by the Toronto Raptors.

Messina became an assistant coach at the Spurs and on occasion filled in Gregg Popovich as head coach, becoming the first non-North American to coach and win an NBA competition.

Bryant returned to Pennsylvania for high school but continued to speak Italian all his life and often said it would be a “dream” to play in the country.

The dream almost came true when Bryant almost joined Virtus Bologna in 2011 during an NBA lockout, only before the deal fell apart.

“Kobe was very, very good. Very strong. Even when he was a child, his Mamba mentality was already there, “said Davide Giudici, a close friend of Bryant’s childhood in Reggio Emilia.” I remember he often said, “Boys, one day I will be a professional player. “I don’t know if I’m in Serie A in Italy or in Europe or the NBA, but I will definitely play basketball in my life. “

It turned out that Bryant did much more than just play basketball. He became a global spokesperson for the sport.

