citizen have announced a new tour with the support of Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Fury, Snarls and Rosie Tucker.

The 19-date trek will see the group travel from Detroit on March 20 and close the outing to Indianapolis on April 24.

The group will do the East Coast and Midwest with Fury and Snarls while the West Coast and Southwest dates will be with Wicca Springs and Rosie Tucker.

You can see the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday January 17 while some limited ticket packages are on sale right now and can be picked up here.

03/20 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

03/21 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

03/22 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

03/24 Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

03/25 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

03/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1

03/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

03/29 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

04/10 Denver, CO @ Globe Theater

11/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/13 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord (No Rosie Tucker)

04/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/16 San Diego, CA @ H.O.B. Voodoo room

04/17 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/19 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

04/21 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/22 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

04/24 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

We recently spoke to singer Citizen Mat kerekes on the ups and downs of the musician’s work on tour. Kerekes talks in the interview about spending weeks building a recording studio with his brother, among other topics.

“I think in terms of possession rather than borrowing all the time,” he says. “I could have installed my things in a studio in Toledo or in another space (elsewhere), used them and returned home. But what is that for? If I create my own space at home, I can use it whenever I want, even after the fact. “

“I just got out of the balls with my brother and we worked very hard,” said Kerekes. “We were there from 7 am to 2 am, then I woke up four hours later. It was pretty brutal, but it was really worth it … I don’t even do any more demonstrations. I’m just recording, and I’m recording like it’s the finale. “

You can read the entire piece here.

What do you think of the new Citizen tour announced and the concerts with the group? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

