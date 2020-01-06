Loading...

Since September, commuters using bus number 9 from Shanghai have a new way to take a ride. Instead of standing at a designated stop, they open a smartphone app and book a ride to wherever they go. The service offered by Alibaba takes those reservations into account and calculates where the bus should go, using the company’s artificial intelligence to adjust the route. The idea is to increase driving behavior – and curb traffic – by making public transport easier.

Shanghai is just the newest city to try out plans like this. From Helsinki, Finland to Sydney, cities around the world have tried in recent years to implement AI-driven bus services on request. Few have passed.

Earlier this year, Singapore decided not to renew a pilot for on-demand buses. In Germany, microtransit company CleverShuttle – which calls itself more a ritpool service than a bus – pulled from three of the eight cities where it operated and attracted economic and bureaucratic obstacles. In a pilot project with shared bus company Via, which brings disadvantaged residents to public transportation hubs, Los Angeles Metro spends $ 14.50 per trip – twice what it spends on a regular bus trip.

Buses on request have been a matter for decades. Public transport agencies often call them demand-dependent buses and use them to serve users who do not have easy access to standard routes because they live particularly far away or have special needs. Because they reach relatively few people, they are expensive to use. They are also inefficient, which means riders often wait indefinitely for a ride. Cities must therefore find a balance between making public transport accessible to the largest number of inhabitants and achieving their budget targets.

“Elite projection: the mistake of not realizing that you are in a minority because you are an elite, which means that you might be in love with something that doesn’t really scale for the entire population.”

Jarrett Walker, public transport consultant

Projects such as those in Shanghai represent a new kind of effort. The new technology-driven services – sometimes called micro-transit, because they use small vehicles – claim to make those routes cost-effective and attractive by linking transit data to the convenience of a smartphone app. The goal is to help transit agencies reach currently disadvantaged sections of the population, such as people who need a ride home from the train station, night drivers or city dwellers who want to throw the car away but don’t want to use public transportation.

According to the technology companies pushing this solution, creating on-demand bus work is a matter of cracking huge amounts of transit data, now made available through location tracking, and using algorithms to create custom shared routes. Data will help agencies redirect buses in real time based on factors such as user demand and congestion, says Amos Haggiag, CEO of Optibus, whose software helps cities plan and manage bus routes, both on-demand and fixed. “I see mass transit, even the large buses, as much more dynamic.” Many of those companies, including Uber, believe that all buses, not just those in areas with a low driving license, should drive on request.

However, reality adds complications. Not everyone who has to make ends meet has access to an app. The possession of smartphones remains enormously uneven between countries and between income and age groups. Data costs are still mentioned as an important barrier to the use of smartphones around the world. And even those who have telephones may not want to rely on them to get to work. When I point out that my smartphone switches off when the weather gets too cold in the winter, Haggiag says that my situation is ‘extreme’. I live in Montreal with 1.75 million other people.

Technical companies and planners often make decisions without taking into account the needs of people who are not like them. A pilot project in St. Petersburg, Florida, where residents could use Uber to connect to bus stops, was confronted with low acceptance rates. The local transit authority realized that residents, many of whom were on a low income, did not know how to use Uber. They needed help using the app, a planner told WIRED in 2017. Elsewhere, “smart city” initiatives were called for because of their lack of inclusiveness.

The problem is “elite projection,” according to Jarrett Walker, public transportation consultant – “the mistake of not realizing that you are in a minority because you are an elite, meaning that you might be in love with something that doesn’t really scale for the entire population. That explains why Uber, which has undoubtedly improved the quality of life for those who can afford it, is used by many microtransit companies as a starting point for what a transit experience should look like: available on demand and ultra-handy. “All of these companies have huge amounts of venture capital and therefore an enormous ability to shape the conversation in a way that serves their interests,” says Walker.

