Cities Struggle To Increase Traffic With Uber For Transit Programs

Since September, commuters using the Shanghai No. 9 bus route have had a new way of getting around. Rather than standing at a designated stop, they open a smartphone app and book a ride wherever they go. The service, provided by Alibaba, takes these reservations into account and calculates where the bus should go, using the company's artificial intelligence to personalize the route. The idea is to increase ridership and reduce traffic by making public transportation more convenient.

Shanghai was only the last city to try this type of program. From Helsinki, Finland, to Sydney, cities around the world have spent the past few years trying to implement AI-powered on-demand bus services. Few have succeeded.

Earlier this year, Singapore decided not to renew a driver for on-demand buses. In Germany, the microtransport company CleverShuttle – which presents itself more as a carpooling service than as a bus – has pulled out of three of the eight cities in which it operated, citing economic and bureaucratic obstacles. In a pilot project with shared rides company Via, which brings underserved residents to public transit nodes, the Los Angeles subway spends $ 14.50 per trip, double what it spends on a regular bus journey.

Buses on demand have been around for decades. Transit agencies often call them demand-sensitive buses and deploy them to serve users who don't have easy access to standard routes because they live particularly far away or may have special needs. Because they reach relatively few people, their operation is costly. They are also ineffective, often forcing cyclists to wait an indefinite time for a route. Cities therefore need to find a balance between making public transportation accessible to the greatest number of inhabitants and achieving their budgetary objectives.

"Elite screening: the mistake of not realizing that you are in the minority because of your elite, which means that you might be in love with something that does not fit actually to the whole population. "

Jarrett Walker, transit consultant

Projects like the Shanghai one represent a new type of effort. The new technology-based services – sometimes called microtransit, because they use small vehicles – claim to make these routes cost-effective and attractive by combining transit data with the convenience of a smartphone app. The goal is to help public transit agencies reach currently underserved populations, such as people who need to get home from the station, night cyclists or city ​​dwellers who want to abandon the car but do not want to use public transport.

Tech companies pushing this solution say running the bus on demand involves gathering large amounts of transit data, now available through location tracking, and using algorithms to create custom shared routes. . The data will help agencies re-route buses in real time based on factors such as user demand and congestion, says Amos Haggiag, CEO of Optibus, whose software helps cities plan and manage routes bus, on demand and fixed. “I see public transit, even the big buses, as a lot more dynamic.” Many of these companies, including Uber, think that all buses, not just those in low-traffic areas, should run on demand.

But reality adds complications. Not everyone who needs to travel has access to an app. Ownership of smartphones remains very uneven across countries and between income and age groups. The cost of data is still cited as a major obstacle to the use of smartphones worldwide. And even those with phones may not count on them to get to work. When I point out that my smartphone turns off when the weather gets too cold in winter, Haggiag says that my situation is "extreme". I live in Montreal, with 1.75 million other people.

Technology companies and planners often make decisions without considering the needs of people who are not like them. A pilot project in St. Petersburg, Florida that enabled residents to use Uber to connect to bus stops has seen low adoption rates. The local public transit authority realized that residents, many of whom were on low incomes, did not know how to use Uber. They needed help using the app, a planner told WIRED in 2017. Elsewhere, "smart city" initiatives have been called for their lack of inclusiveness.

The problem is "elite screening," according to public transit consultant Jarrett Walker – "the mistake of not realizing that you are in the minority because of your elite, which means that you might be in love with something that doesn't actually have scale for the whole population. This explains why Uber, which has undoubtedly improved the quality of life for those who can afford it, is used by many microtransit companies as a benchmark for what a transit experience should look like: available on demand and ultra -convenient. "All of these companies have huge amounts of venture capital, and therefore an enormous ability to shape the conversation to serve their interests," says Walker.

