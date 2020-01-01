Cities are rushing to slow climate change and improve people's lives

Loading...

Looking back, 2019 was the year of the declaration of the "climate emergency", and although many countries answered the call, the movement to put out the fire has been, in many ways, city-led. More than 1,200 local governments around the world have now signed the Declaration of Climate Emergency. And in October, many of the world's most influential mayors announced their support for a global Green New Deal. These mayors are members of C40, a network of 94 major cities – Paris, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Lagos, to name a few – determined to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and reducing global greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

This statement not only reaffirms the efforts of these cities to fight climate change. He placed social and economic justice at the heart of this work, pledging to help reduce poverty and calling for an inclusive and "just" transition for the populations most affected by climate change.

It was a non-binding statement, but nonetheless reflecting a profound change in the urban narrative around climate change which no longer views environmental sustainability as disconnected from human rights. "The mayors of the 94 most influential cities in the world increasingly see climate and equity issues as linked," said David Miller, director of North America for C40. Although action depends to a large extent on national policies, cities can do a lot. by implementing low-carbon measures, they could reduce urban emissions in key sectors by almost 90% by 2050, according to the Coalition for Urban Transitions.

Of the 184 countries that have published climate targets related to their participation in the Paris Agreement, only 20% were deemed sufficient to reach the target of 1.5 degrees, according to a report from the Universal Ecological Fund . In contrast, C40 cities have developed climate action plans that are as ambitious, if not more, than the objectives of the agreement. Copenhagen is striving to become the world's first carbon neutral city by 2025. New York City aims to cut emissions by 80% over the next 30 years. Toronto wants all vehicles within its city limits to use low-carbon energy by 2050.

"We have collectively spent a lot of time telling people what to worry about, but we haven't spent enough time talking about the kind of people that future people want."

David Miller, Director of C40 North America

After all, cities are at the forefront of climate change. They are responsible for 75% of global carbon emissions and their leaders are well positioned to tackle the problem, says Leah Lazer, research analyst at the Coalition for Urban Transitions, a cross-sector initiative that helps national governments do advance sustainable development. cities. "Municipal governments are closer to their citizens and their experience and can more easily harness public sentiment in a way that may be more difficult for national governments," she said. They can also act faster and innovate on climate change mitigation on a smaller scale.

Many of these actions focus on transport. London wants taxis and carpoolers to be emission-free by 2033. Medellín is piloting zero emission zones in its city center. Oslo is working to make its public transport completely emission-free by 2028. Seattle plans to set up congestion pricing and New York is moving forward with its own system road pricing.

But the mayors of the C40 are not content with ambitious goals. They are now saying that planning should take into account how urbanism and climate intersect with well-being. Group president Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said member cities will now systematically involve civil society groups, business and labor in climate planning. His plan to decarbonize the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach recognizes that emissions from ships and diesel vehicles primarily affect the low-income communities of color nearby, whose residents suffer from higher rates of cancer and disease respiratory.

