Cisco Expands Google Cloud Collaboration With New SD-WAN Cloud Core

Cisco announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud around network connectivity to cloud-based applications. Specifically, companies will integrate Cisco’s software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) with the Google Cloud and Anthos global network, giving joint customers full integration of WAN applications with cloud workloads .

In context, Cisco’s integrations with Google Cloud date back to 2017, when companies formed a hybrid cloud partnership designed to better connect Cisco’s infrastructure with Google’s services. Kubernetes, Istio, and Apigee served as the tail for Cisco-Google’s initial effort.

The latest integration is centered around Google Anthos, a platform launched last year to handle on-premise applications or in any cloud environment. Strictly integrating Cisco SD-WAN services with Google Cloud and Anthos, the companies said they can offer a new multicloud network keyboard called the Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud.

The service will help business customers simplify business networks and strengthen security capabilities, as well as help computer equipment minimize operating costs and achieve application service goals, companies said. For example, the integration will allow cloud applications to dynamically request network resources by publishing application data to the Google Cloud Service Directory. From there, the service communicates the application metadata and allows the network to offer itself for proper SD-WAN access and access policies.

“With tighter integration between Cisco and Google Cloud, this solution will bring an end-to-end network that is tailored to the application’s needs and allows on-demand secure connectivity from the client’s branch to the edge. of the cloud, through Google The Cloud Backbone and applications that run on Google Cloud, a private data center, another cloud, or a SaaS application, “said Shailesh Shukla, vice president of products and GM of Networking for Google Cloud, in a blog post.

“We believe that by combining the basic technological strengths of both Cisco and Google Cloud, we can provide better-rated, cloud-delivered enterprise network solutions that make network management easy for our customers and enable them to meet their business needs with agility, “Shukla added.

Cisco and Google Cloud will invite select customers to preview the solution by the end of 2020. General availability is expected for the first half of 2021.