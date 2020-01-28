Cisco brings new AI functionality to Webex

About six months after acquiring Voicea, Cisco brings its AI capabilities to Webex meetings. Now Webex Assistant can help with meeting tasks such as language translation, subtitling and transcriptions.

The new features are part of Cisco’s greater push to add more intelligence to its communication and collaboration tools. The new Webex Assistant for Webex Meetings capabilities are effectively designed to make meetings more productive, efficient and less annoying. For example, automated functions such as transcription do not require meeting participants to take notes.

Users can also tell Webex to mark certain points in a meeting or to create action items. After a meeting, users can search transcripts from one meeting or during meetings.

“Voicea users have reported that they have saved more than six hours per week per user with action-oriented and more efficient meetings – and we believe Webex users will experience similar results,” said Amy Chang, EVP of Cisco Collaboration, in a statement. “This technology will fundamentally change the way we can deliver massively personalized experiences and the way we work.”

Cisco says 300 million people use collaboration tools.

In addition, Cisco has announced that Webex Assistant for Webex Rooms will soon be able to communicate with users in Spanish. Cisco added the Assistant to Webex Rooms in 2017, which allows users to use their voice to control devices in the room, make phone calls or participate in meetings. Users will soon be able to speak English or Spanish with this tool and have Webex Assistant understand and answer their preferred language.

Cisco has also announced updates for its Contact Center Portfolio, including a Voicea integration with Contact Cloud AI (CCAI) from Google Cloud. Now agents using this CCAI can get call transcripts and summaries from Voica, as well as call highlights synchronized with CRM tools.

Cisco is also developing a tool called Webex Experience Management, based on the CloudCherry acquisition. The tool offers more analysis and insight into the customer experience and the sentiment for call agents.