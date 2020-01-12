Circumstances prevent Moises Henriques bowls more

Langer said last week that he wanted to see more with the Henriques ball.

“The reality is that none of our all-rounders bowls. Moises doesn’t bowl much, we’ll probably talk to him about bowls as much as he can,” said Langer.

After the Sixers’ defeat against the Melbourne Stars on Sunday evening, Henriques said circumstances had conspired more against him.

“I think if the opportunity arises with regard to the BBL and this tournament, if I have the opportunity to bowl, I will always bowl,” said Henriques.

“It’s only with the team and the balance that we go into that we have five full-time bowlers. The time I’m going to bowl is when one of these guys isn’t able to do it through match-ups, or they have no good night or whatever it may be.

“You have done such a good job in this tournament so far that I only had to play bowling until tonight. And personally I would like to do more bowling in the games, as you say, the more you bow, the better it is for you to get you into the game, but I was a bit bowled over the shield stuff this year, not as much as I probably would have liked where we went in with two spinners, and then, you know, we had also some of the Australian bowlers nearby, so good luck trying to get the ball out of your hands. “

The blues have at least four shield matches this season in which Henriques can claim the ball, but he said he was ultimately unable to play bowling.

“Regarding Shield Cricket, this is the call from Nevvy [NSW captain Peter Nevill], but I personally definitely feel like the ball is okay.”

The defeat against the stars left the Sixers in second place in the BBL ranking. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon still has to play for the Sixers this season because of a thumb injury in Australia. Henriques said that Lyon would not return to Sydney Thunder until Saturday night in the derby at the earliest.