CircleCI automates continuous delivery to multiple clouds

Modern software development is fast, continuous and automated. According to the census by research agency Statista, 88% of the organizations use Agile methods and Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI / CD). Still, there remains an important stumbling block: moving a freshly beaten program from a CI pipeline to delivery to a cloud or other service provider. That’s where DevOps company CircleCI comes up with a new suite of globe integrations with 20 partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Salesforce and others. This allows developers to automate external implementations in minutes from their CI / CD pipeline.

Orbs are CircleCI packages that fit the end of the automation workflows for CI / CD software delivery. They are “configurable” packages that merge commands, executors, and tasks into single, reusable lines of code.

Now, the new orbs, in collaboration with numerous cloud and service providers, help automate implementations. It can take hours to write integrations to implement in services such as AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS), AWS Serverless or Google Cloud Run. With implementation orbs, developers can implement applications within minutes using a prepackaged configuration.

By simplifying and accelerating, the process teams can send new functions faster than ever. For companies working in multi-cloud environments, this significantly reduces the work required to move a program to two or more clouds.

CircleCI currently has more than 116 certified and partner orbs of technology services such as Heroku, Kubernetes and Helm, and more than 1,200 total orbs in the CircleCI orb register.

Some of the most important of these bulbs in this release are mentioned in the continuous implementation with CircleCI blog posts. This includes orbs for AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Cloud Foundry, Helm and Red Hat OpenShift.

The CircleCI partners are happy with the expansion of orbs. Rayn Veerubhotla, director of Hybrid Partnerships at Google Cloud, said: “Google Cloud Run helps developers run stateless containers and focus on writing high-quality code, without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. By launching this new one tools enable CircleCI developers to further streamline and simplify their experience on Cloud Run, enabling companies to bring new services and products to their customers faster. “

The same applies to all clouds that now support orbs. If you notice that your CI / CD team has been delayed due to problems with the last step, you should view this new offer. It can save you time, work and money.

