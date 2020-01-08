Loading...

Circa Survive announced on Blue Sky Noise 10 years anniversary tour in October. Now we can finally see who they are bringing to this epic series of shows. Polyphie and Gouge Away will join Circa Survive to commemorate the 2010 album. The tour begins in March.

Housing favorites such as “Get Out” and “Frozen Creek”, the group’s third album was released in April 2010. It marked their first and only album with Atlantic Records after the release of their first two albums, Juturna and On Letting Go, via Equal Vision. Like each of their albums, the cover of Blue Sky Noise was created by artist Esao Andrews.

Circa Survive went on social media to announce the distribution of support for the Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour.

@Polyphia and @gougeawayfl join us for the Blue Sky Noise 10 years anniversary tour !! If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, now is the time. See you in a few months 💙🎶🙌🏻🌟🌌💎

So excited to finally share that we will join Circa Survive & Polyphia on tour from March to June! pic.twitter.com/BT30H5CYU8

– Gouge Away (@gougeawayfl) January 8, 2020

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale here. A full list of dates is available below.

Appointment:

03/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

03/21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/25 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

03/26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

03/28 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

03/29 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/01 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at the Old National Center

04/04 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

05/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theater

07/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/04 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmont Theater

12/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/14 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

05/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

12/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

05/18 – San Francisco, California @ The Regency Ballroom

05/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Sodo Showbox

05/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

05/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

05/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/29 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

05/30 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

01/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/06 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theater

04/04 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology Live

05/05 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

07/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

More Circa Survive

Anthony Green of Saosin and Circa Survive spoke on Twitter in December about the release schedule for certain new music. Green is currently working on what will potentially be Circa Survive’s seventh studio album.

He told a fan that everyone will have to wait for Saosin’s fourth LP until it’s over. He thanked everyone for understanding the schedule and the release schedules.

Anthony Green received a very sincere compliment from a fan on Twitter yesterday. In response to Anthony Green’s tweet about an unconfirmed date for the next Blue Sky Noise tour, a fan stepped in to tell Green how much he loves his music.

@AnthonyGreen, decades @Saosin fan here. CAN’T WAIT LP4 !!!!!!! I just discovered @circasurvive a few months ago. I know, it’s sad. I am sorry. HOWEVER, I am now a HUGE FAN of BSN & Descensus & the Amulet! And I CANNOT WAIT to spend on the #BlueSkyNoise tour !!

Green responded in kind by discussing the release schedule for the next tracks.

Work on new music is going on right now so you’ll have to wait for it to happen before we can move on to lp4. Trying to time well is very difficult. Thank you for your understanding.

– 小心 & 又 !! (@ RichTha510) December 10, 2019

Work on new music is going on right now so you’ll have to wait for it to happen before we can move on to lp4. Trying to time well is very difficult. thanks for your understanding https://t.co/Zdy2Dbda3i

– vert anthony (@AnthonyGreen) December 10, 2019

So I hope we can expect to hear new music from Circa Survive soon. Are you excited about Blue Sky Noise’s 10 year anniversary tour of Circa Survive with Polyphia and Gouge Away? Make it sound below!

