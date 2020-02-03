CIO Jury: 50% of the panel members say that 5G will speed up the acceptance of IoT

The 10 technologies that reform the world

To keep up with rapid innovation and disruption in all sectors, CIOs and technology leaders must assess emerging technologies and use them effectively for their entirely new values.

The widespread rollout of 5G throughout the world has no immediate impact on the acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT) in business applications, at least according to our CIO Jury.

When asked “Do you think 5G will speed up the acceptance of IoT within your industry”, the 12-person CIO jury was equally divided in its answers, with 50% saying yes and 50% saying no.

“I find this an interesting question. I don’t see IoT as a bandwidth pig in general, and for me the only important advantage of 5G compared to the current 4G / LTE speed is. I don’t really see my answer as limited to my industry, “said John Gracyalny, vice president of digital members service, Coast Central Credit Union.

Eric Shashoua, CEO and founder of Kiwi for Gmail and GSuite, also agreed with a “no” vote: “In the company’s productivity room, 5G is still too inconsistently available for IoT devices to be deployed and reliable. That fact also limits the potential range of available IoT applications – yes, IoT would thrive in a context where devices can be connected to the cloud anywhere and at low cost – 5G is not that yet – cheap, ubiquitous connectivity, with 3G speeds is what 80% of the IoT dream would come true. “

SEE: IT guide for the evolution and impact of 5G technology (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Other jury members, such as Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety, believe that 5G implementations will speed up the acceptance of IoT. “5G is particularly critical for mission-critical services such as self-driving vehicles or robotic surgery. These services require near-instantaneous communication and communication with very low latency, regardless of location. It must have the same quality of service in rural areas, such as NFL These IoT implementations need an IT infrastructure in close proximity and in combination with 5G implementations to minimize latency and provide a high level of service everywhere. “

The automotive industry is one that will benefit from the deployment of 5G networks, according to Roger Berg, vice president of North America Research and Development, DENSO.

“5G will definitely have a positive impact on the automotive industry. It will accelerate the acceptance of IoT technologies in mobility, especially with regard to vehicle connectivity and advanced production, and the speed and capacity to handle large amounts of data will provide new opportunities they improve transport efficiency and safety, yet mobility players need to be flexible enough to adapt to a variety of solutions to ensure that they and their customers create communication systems that can “talk” regardless of how they connect, “Berg said.

A result will be that 5G networks will uncover a gap between industrial IoT and residential IoT technologies.

“Many industrial IoT – including agricultural, medical, transportation, energy and more – applications use mobile wireless networks to connect a large number of devices to a data center where the IoT controller is located. 5G networks make implementations with higher density possible, lower latency operation and low power operation, which will greatly benefit industrial IoT applications 5G networks will be accompanied by other transformative technologies such as edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning that industrial IoT applications will further accelerate, “said Alan DiCicco, senior senior marketing solutions at Calix.

“In contrast, residential IoT remains powered by device ecosystems linked to WiFi, Zigbee, and other low-power wireless technologies. The Wi-Fi 6 standard (IEEE 802.11ax) includes features for very low-power device operation that would be the residential smart home IoT device ecosystem. should be able to consolidate into one wireless standard, “DiCicco said.

These are the CIO Jury participants of this month:

John Gracyalny, vice president of digital members service, Coast Central Credit Union

Craig Lurey, CTO and co-founder, Keeper Security

Madhushan Gokool, head of IT, ergonomic solutions

Emil Sayegh, CEO, Ntirety

Steven Page, vice president of IT for marketing and digital banking for Safe America

Dan Jackson, senior director of digital workplace product management, Crestron

Roger Berg, vice president of North America Research and Development, DENSO

Alan DiCicco, senior senior marketing solutions at Calix

Eric Shashoua, CEO and founder of Kiwi for Gmail and GSuite

Alan Taylor, founder of SAPSAV

Joel Robertson, chief information officer, King University

Russ Felker, chief technology officer at GlobalTranz

Kris Seeburn, independent IT consultant, evangelist and researcher

Do you want to be part of the CIO Jury of TechRepublic and give your opinion on the most important issues for IT decision makers? If you are a CIO, CTO, IT Director or equivalent at a large or small company, work in the private sector or government, and you want to become a member of the CIO Jury Pool of TechRepublic, e-mail teena dot maddox to cbsinteractive dot com and send your name, title, company, location and email address.