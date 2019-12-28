Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber seen in a heated chat outside Kaia's apartment

Loading...

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were seen Thursday in a heated talk in front of the department of the Big Apple of their daughter Kaia, according to a report.

It is not clear what the conversation was about, but the famous couple had been worried while they were in the lobby of the teenager's building. Gerber was photographed pointing at his face and saying something about "scratched eyes," according to a "viewer" cited by the Daily Mail.

Later that night, Kaia, 18, was seen returning to the Soho pad alone, while protecting herself from photographers holding a bottle of water in front of her face, the media reported.

Kaia's boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, 26, was also seen near the building inside a silver Lincoln SUV, shortly after Gerber and Crawford left.

The couple has been dating since October.

Davidson joked about their relationship on "Saturday Night Live" last week, where he also hinted at a possible next rehabilitation stay.

The funny man has struggled with drug abuse and mental health problems in the past. He was diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder after a rehabilitation stay in 2016.

