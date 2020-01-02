Cincy's former coach, Wyche, dies ... Browns interviews McCarthy ... IF he issues NFL awards

Loading...

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hot Button is a function that works 24 hours a day and covers anything in the field of sports. We are here to give you everything that is fashionable: news, highlights, shots, everything but hot meals, whether local, national or international. Better yet, it is interactive. Share your thoughts in comments and even post your own links to interesting and safe sports stories for work. So, let's go! Come on!

📌 WYCHE PASS AWAY

Thursday 1/2: Former head coach of Bengals and Buccaneers Sam Wyche He died at 74 years of melanoma.

Sam Wyche, the former Bengals and Bucs HC, died today of melanoma. He was 74 years old. "Sam was a wonderful guy," said Bengals president Mike Brown. “We not only liked him, we admire him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. "

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2020

As a coach, Wyche led the Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII, a 20-16 loss in the last second against the 49ers. He also played for the Wheeling Ironmen, Bengals, Redskins, Lions and St. Louis Cardinals from 1966 to 1976.

However, nothing will overcome this:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJMa20xXykI (/ embed)

– Hunter

EX-PACKERS HC IN CLEVELAND?

Thursday 1/2: The Browns Announced today that former Packers head coach and Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy He was interviewing Thursday for his vacancy as head coach. McCarthy was fired at Green Bay in December 2018, after a shameful home loss to Arizona, which reduced the Packers' record to 4-7-1.

McCarthy, 56, was the head coach of Green Bay for almost 13 seasons and won a Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers in 2011.

If Cleveland can close the deal, they would get an established head coach, although one might think that McCarthy would also want to be general manager. – Beto

MMBQ APPOINTS NFL AWARD WINNERS

Thursday 1/2: MMBQ of Sports Illustrated, its collective NFL coverage team, announced its main awards for 2019. Among the first, it was no surprise that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as MVP.

Patriots CB Stephen Gilmore He was named Defensive Player of the Year and open receiver of the Saints Michael Thomas He received the same award for infraction. Steelers supporter T.J. Watt he finished second to Gilmore in the DPOY and Steelers ILB vote Devin bush was second behind the 49ers Nick Bosa For the best defensive rookie. See the full list of winners and rankings here.

YES he did well? It seems that this could be how the official NFL awards will end. – Beto

NEW DC IN D.C.

Wednesday 1/1: New Redskins coach Ron Rivera has hired the former Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio as his new defensive coordinator according to Adam Schefter. – Beto

DON LARSEN PASS



Wednesday 1/1: Don Larsen, the only man to launch a perfect World Series game, died Wednesday. He was 90 years old.

RIP Don Larsen, 90, who launched the only perfect game in the history of the World Series for @Yankees in 1956. Learn more about Larsen's life and career at @SABRbioproject: https://t.co / EBtwa6Wc9T #SABR pic.twitter.com / LawLgNja7t

– SABR (@sabr) January 2, 2020

Larsen launched his perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series and was named MVP of the series when the Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games. Larsen threw 14 seasons in the majors for seven teams. His longest period with a team was his five seasons with the Yankees from 1955 to 1959. – Bob and Alex

DAVID STERN DIES

Wednesday 1/1: The NBA lost a giant. – DK

David Stern, former Commissioner of the former NBA Hall of Fame, passed away at age 77. He supervised tremendous growth in his 30 years as commissioner, retiring in 2014. Stern had been hospitalized since a brain hemorrhage on December 17.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

Perry's Shame Ride

Wednesday 1/1: The Winter Classic in Dallas has 85,630 fans on hand for outdoor hockey in the south, but you'll always remember this:

Corey Perry's shame memes today are all that is right with Twitter. #DKPS #Penguins # WinterClassicpic.twitter.com / pEsQlDo8jV

– Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) January 1, 2020

Perry was kicked out early in the game by a blatant elbow to the face of predators Ryan Ellis – To the surprise of anyone who has known Perry's advantage over the years – and, because the track is in the middle of the Cotton Bowl, he had to walk all that way and bring all that pain to the locker room.

Tom wilson I should be forced to do this in every place.

The stars prevailed, by the way, 4-2, despite being down two. Alexander Radulov The winner started home. – DK

It's Alexander Radulov (@ RADUL22) with the GWG in 2020 @Bridgestone #WinterClassic. pic.twitter.com/55zy0waFX4

– NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2020

THE COLES WAIT

Wednesday 1/1: Yes, but how are they going to pay for daycare? – DK

I can't wait to meet our son in June. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/flIcgm6XnW

– Gerrit Cole (@ GerritCole45) January 1, 2020

CERVELLI TWEETS TRIBUTE

Tuesday, 12/31: Roberto Clemente He died on this date 47 years ago in a plane crash on a humanitarian mission. Social networks boiled with their annual tributes, but none was better than what the former Pirates receiver tweeted. Francisco Cervelli:

47 years ago, Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash bringing help to those affected by the Nicaraguan earthquake. The dimension of Clemente as a baseball player is huge, as a human being it is extraordinary. A baseball hero and an eternal pride for Latin American players. pic.twitter.com/mqLC48mYPN

– Francisco Cervelli (@fran_cervelli) December 31, 2019

A hero for all of us, sure. – Beto

MAKES PART & # 39; MUTUALLY & # 39; WITH GM

Tuesday, 12/31: General Manager John dorsey have separate paths with the Cleveland Browns after a meeting on Tuesday with the team owner Jimmy Haslam The team announced in a joint statement that the decision was mutually agreed. Dorsey was hired as GM in 2017, and his teams have a combined record of 13-34 in their three seasons.

Due to inconsistency and turmoil in the organization, will it be a difficult position for the Browns? – Beto

NFL RUMORS AND RUMBLINGS

Tuesday, 12/31: After Freddie kitchens He was fired by the Browns on Sunday and the Giants did the same with Pat shurmur On Monday, there are rumors about possible replacements. Baylor, head coach Matt Rhule, one of the best university coaches mentioned for the NFL's work, publicly denies his interest in leaving the university, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Rhule rejected the opportunity to interview for the Browns' work, although he is still Consider a leading candidate for openings in New York and Carolina.

In another place on Monday:

• Defensive coordinator of the Crows Don Martindale confirmed that he has been contacted by the Giants regarding his vacancy as head coach

• GM Bears Ryan Pace gave a vote of confidence and proclaimed Mitch Trubisky as team quarterback in 2020.

Is Rhule just playing hard to get? Should Trubisky get the job next year? – Beto

BROWNS WANTS RAVENS OC?

Monday 12/30: The crows & # 39; John Harbaugh confirmed that the Browns were granted permission to interview Greg Roman, its offensive coordinator, for the vacant position of head coach of Cleveland.

Roman, 47, was hired by Baltimore in 2017 as a senior offensive assistant and closed-wing coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019, overseeing the NFL's No. 1 offensive based on the probable MVP Lamar Jackson. Roman seems to specialize in mobile quarterbacks: he was 49ers offensive coordinator during Colin Kaepernick & # 39; s best seasons and held the same position in Buffalo when Tyrod Taylor Y E.J. Manuel They were starting quarterbacks. I'm not sure to include Baker Mayfield in this category, but Roman certainly knows the division.

Would Roman be a good option for the Browns? – Beto

GASE BAILS IN BELL QUESTION

Monday 12/30: Jets head coach Adam Gase gave a quick answer to a question about whether he wanted to run back Le & # 39; Veon Bell Come back next season.

"He is under contract for three more years," Gase said, "ask Joe Douglas (GM jets). It is in charge of the staff. "

Oh. It is common knowledge that Gase did not want Bell to start, and he made it clear to the former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan Maccagnan made a four-year deal and $ 52.5 million with Bell anyway, including $ 25 million in guaranteed money. It was rumored that the agreement and friction with Gase were responsible for the eventual dismissal of Maccagnan in May.

In 15 games this season, Bell ran for 789 yards on 245 carries (an average of 3.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding 66 catches for 461 yards and a score for a combined total of 1,250 yards from the scrimmage, well below its 1,946 total yards with the Steeler in 2017, its last full season.

The Jets have the option of cutting Bell, but they would have to pay the $ 25 million guaranatee they would count against their 2020 salary limit, or they could find an existing Bell contract taker over two years removed from their best season.

Either way, without the coach's confidence, it seems that Bell's days with the Jets are numbered. – Beto

REPORT: REDSKINS TO CONTRACT RIVERA

Monday 12/30: The redskins are ready to hire former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the same day they announced that the team president Bruce allen He had been fired after 11 seasons in the job.

Washington fired the head coach Jay Gruden after not winning for five games and was replaced by the interim coach Bill callahan. Callahan's future with the team is unknown and will probably not be decided until Rivera's hiring is official. Rivera was fired by Carolina mid-season, after a slow start after the injury of the starting quarterback. Cam Newton.

Rivera has a long track record of success, but it will be interesting to see if he can translate that in Washington under very defamed leadership and intrusion from the owner. Daniel Snyder. – Beto

PITT TOP SAFETY STAYING

Monday 12/30: Pitt Security Paris Ford officially announced today that he would return for his junior season for the Panthers. Ford became one of the best securities in the nation in 2019 and was considered a strong candidate to give up its remaining eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. No one reacted happier to the news than their head coach. – Beto

I'm excited and excited to have you back for another year! Game maker !!! # 20 # H2P #werblessed https://t.co/uMhIvMeMxF

– Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 30, 2019

GURANT FIRE SHURMUR

Monday 12/30: The head coach's bleeding continued on Monday while Pat shurmur It was fired for the Giants after two seasons and a record of 9-23. Shurmer oversaw a roller coaster season in 2019 that saw him on the bench twice quarterback Super Bowl winner Eli Manning in favor of the rookie Daniel Jones, in addition to dealing with the injuries of former Penn State Heisman candidate and having a runner Saquon Barkley.

That is Kitchens and Shurmer in less than 18 hours. How many more? – Beto

FAST STAND NINERS, FIRST

Sunday, 12/29: 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw the Seahawks closed wing stopped Jacob Hollister inches less than the goal line in 4th and goal with nine seconds remaining to secure San Francisco 26-21 victory over Seattle and win first place in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 1997. Green Bay secured second place with a win on Sunday over the Lions.

With the loss, Seattle becomes a wild card team and travels to Philadelphia for a weekend showdown with the Eagles. The Saints will receive the Vikings in the other NFC wild card game.

There are many good teams at the top of the NFC. Who do you think will win the conference? – Beto

KANE DAZZLES, TORTS UNRAVELS The shooting goal of the center of the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane, against the Blue Jackets was, well, unfair …

That is not even fair, Patrick Kane (@ 88PKane). pic.twitter.com/Aa0qImS7WK

– NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2019

… but not as unfair as arbitration and the NHL, according to the Columbus head coach John Tortorella, which he downloaded at a post-game press conference about which our Taylor Haase reported here. Check it out, it's amazing. – Beto

RIVERS RUN DEEP

Sunday, 12/29: The quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers Philip Rivers He gave an emotional response at the press conference after Sunday's game, perhaps the last in sixteen seasons as Charger:

Philip Rivers has just shed his heart.

Wow. (via @Chargers) pic.twitter.com/ZIWZMnVu4x – B / R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 29, 2019

Rivers confirmed that he would play for another team instead of retiring. If I'm Indianapolis, I'm talking on the phone now. – Beto

CLEVELAND BOOTS KITCHENS

Sunday, 12/29: The brown fired Freddie kitchens On Sunday night after registering a 6-10 record in his first season as head coach, including a 33-23 defeat earlier in the day against the Bengalis 2-14.

Kitchens was a controversial employee, had never been a head coach and had only one season of experience as a coordinator, but was a unanimous selection of the seven-member Browns selection committee. Cleveland made many off-season moves to reinforce what they thought was a promising offense that ended strong in 2018 when Kitchens was coordinator, leading many NFL analysts and fans predicting a deep playoff race for the Browns this season.

However, the offense stalled behind the second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the last in the NFL with a 59% completion rate and had only 22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions with offensive talents Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landryand closed wing David Njoku At your service.

Signal Urban meyer? – Beto

To continue reading, log in to your account: