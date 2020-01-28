Cillian Murphy becomes best actor at the National Television Awards

Cillian Murphy won the National Television Awards this year and won the trophy for the best drama performance.

Murphy competed in the highly competitive category against Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Michael Stevenson (Casualty) and Idris Elba (Luther).

But it was the Irish star who emerged victorious at today’s ceremony, moderated by David Walliams and held at The O2 in London.

Last year, the gong went to Richard Madden of Bodyguard, who defeated Comer and Murphy, Jodie Whittaker of Doctor Who, and Michelle Keegan of Our Girl.

It was a one-two for Peaky Blinders, who had won the best drama award earlier that evening.

The gangster drama recently revealed the episode title for its sixth series premiere.

In July 2019, series creator Steven Knight announced that he had already started writing the sixth series, and confirmed this in September RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still in progress.

By December he had finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing the sixth series and it’s the best so far, but we always say that,” he told the BBC.