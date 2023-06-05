Churchill Downs Suspends Racing Operations Following Equine Fatalities

Churchill Downs, the renowned Kentucky racetrack and home of the celebrated Kentucky Derby will suspend horse racing due to recent fatalities. The unexpected deaths of 12 thoroughbreds in the past five weeks have triggered an intensive investigation into the cause and prompted this unprecedented decision.

Initially scheduled at Churchill Downs until July 3, the race events will now shift to Ellis Park, another Churchill Downs-owned racetrack located in Henderson, Kentucky. The relocation is set to occur following the weekend races and is anticipated to begin by June 10.

Highlights of the Event

Key points of this story include:

In the wake of the unexplained fatalities, Churchill Downs, Inc., the track’s parent company, is undertaking a thorough review of safety measures, track surface integrity, and protocols in collaboration with national experts. The objective is to rule out potential environmental factors linked to recent equine deaths.

Authorities have been unable to establish a pattern or identify a common factor that could explain these fatalities. Extensive diagnostics conducted on the track surface, including its dirt and grass, found no discrepancies or causes for concern.

The investigations also include thorough reviews of necropsies, toxicology reports, and notes from veterinarians and trainers associated with the deceased horses.

Churchill Downs has implemented new safety measures to ensure the horses’ welfare. These regulations restrict each horse to participate in only four races over a rolling eight-week period. Any horse defeated by more than 12 lengths in five consecutive starts will not be eligible to race until approved by the equine medical director.

However, these precautionary steps have sparked discontent among some trainers. Rick Hiles, president of the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, expressed concern over the relocation, emphasizing the need for evidence linking the Churchill Downs racetrack to the deaths before taking such drastic measures.

Other Similar Incidents

This situation evokes comparisons with the incidents at Santa Anita Park in California, which was temporarily closed in 2019 following numerous horse fatalities. Yet, Churchill Downs’ decision to move an active meet is a rare move in modern racing, only paralleled by the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and infield construction at Belmont Park last year.

Views of CEO of Churchill Downs Inc.

In the face of this tragedy, the CEO of Churchill Downs Inc., Bill Carstanjen, voiced his concern. “What has happened at our track is deeply upsetting and absolutely unacceptable,” he said. Despite the inconclusive investigations thus far, Churchill Downs is committed to reinforcing its protocols to ensure the safety and integrity of their racing operations.

As the investigations continue, the world of horse racing will undoubtedly keep a close eye on developments, hoping for answers and measures that will improve the safety of this beloved sport.