Church reduces missionary forces in Liberia because of the country’s economic concerns

Due to economic concerns in Liberia, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints diminishes its missionary power in the West African nation.

In a statement made on Sunday, February 2, the Church spokesman, Daniel Woodruff, quoted economic circumstances and insufficient supplies as the reason for the reduction in the mission.

“The church will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust it if necessary,” says Woodruff. “We pray for the people in Liberia as they navigate through the economic situation in their country.”

In the coming days, 23 young missionaries approaching the planned completion of their missions will return home. Another eight missionaries scheduled to serve in the country have been temporarily assigned to other missions.

“The remaining 99 missionaries on the Liberia Monrovia mission have sufficient facilities,” said Woodruff.

The Latter-day Saint missionaries have been in Liberia since 1987.

During most of the 1990s, Liberia suffered from a civil war that disrupted missionary work in the nation.

Church leaders moved missionaries from Liberia again in August 2014, following the outbreak of Ebola. Missionaries returned 13 months later, in September 2015, after the World Health Organization declared the country Ebola free.

Liberia houses around 13,200 Latter-day Saints in 48 congregations.