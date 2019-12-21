Church creates gingerbread tribute to Notre Dame Cathedral

Loading...

A church has a unique tribute to the historic Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire tore its roof in April. After months of work, a large gingerbread replica of the cathedral is now displayed in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston, Missouri. If you ask Lisa Stiffler if she ever thought she would build a gingerbread cathedral, she would say it was not in her plans. "My experience is accounting and real estate," he said. Stiffler, who said he normally only bakes cookies, received a request from the Holy Trinity pastor. "There were 450 pieces of patterns, so we baked 450 pieces," Stiffler said. This is the third year that it helps build a gingerbread church, but it is by far the largest. "The father said:" I want it to be large. "And I said: & # 39; What So great? ”He said:“ Eight feet tall. ”Stiffler and her husband worked with fellow parishioner Lori Mathews and spent more than 600 hours creating the structurally accurate gingerbread Notre Dame.” The total of our ingredients Main was about 450 pounds, "said Stiffler. Everything you see outside is edible." All our windows were made with Jolly Ranchers, melted Jolly Ranchers, "he said." All our saints and our gargoyles are made of chocolate white. "Stiffler said he appreciates the attention the Christmas creation has received." I think it's great. It's great for the city of Weston. It's great for the Holy Trinity parish, "he said. Seeing people's reactions, the countless hours and meticulous work are worth it." All the people who have responded to us, and all the people who have been here to see it , they make it worth the time and effort we put into it, "said Stiffler.

