Chucky73 and Fetti031 bring a Dominican flow to NYC Drill on EP ‘SIE7ETR3’

From the dawn of the dembow to the trap boom in Spanish, the Latin influence on hip-hop and, in turn, the impact of rap on Latin music, gradually led to a continuous hybridization of styles. Even before a streaming revolution and the increasingly global standardization of high-speed Internet allowed aspiring producers and spitters eager to find inspiration with a few clicks, the evolution of the música urbana category rested on the cultural exchanges between countries, often yielding exciting results.

The last permutation of this phenomenon in progress is courtesy of Chucky73 and Fetti031: two young Dominicans from the Bronx who make singles and rap rap music videos for their Sie7etre3 clique. Just like how Jamaican dancehall DJs laid the groundwork for early reggaetoneros, or how De La Ghetto and Messiah helped bring the trap in Spanish from New York to Puerto Rico, this duo opens up a new path, in s inspiring from their twin surroundings.

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcTocvdizNk [/ incorporated]

The style present on their first EP, the appropriate title Sie7etre3, is nothing like the pop singing rap prevalent at the moment. The respective dead flows of Chucky and Fetti are based on the flourishing scene of New York drilling, of which they have become the best representatives of their borough. On hard hitting tracks with almost model names like “Didi”, “Gigi” and “Kili”, they keep talking about their prowess, both in the streets and between the sheets; however, it is production that really sets Sie7etre3 apart. Rather than employing British producers like so many drills in Brooklyn, Chucky and Fetti work with Latinos like Darling Hernandez and Mafia the Creator to give themselves a unique signature. The standout single “Colombiana” recalls Dyckman Street one Saturday evening, an austere whirlwind of airhorns and polyrhythm accentuated by sexually charged lyrics. You can’t get more Bronx than that.