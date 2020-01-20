Chuck Liddell weighs Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone

If you’ve followed the preparations for UFC 246 and today’s fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, You know that many experts, fighters and industry experts have been asked to weigh the competition. This happens when one of the greatest martial arts stars, McGregor, is booked to fight one of the most popular fighters on the UFC list.

How does the legendary Chuck Liddell look like the fight tonight?

Liddell weighs McGregor against Cerrone

There has been widespread speculation about what McGregor will look like tonight as it will be the first time he has fought since October 2018 when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted it. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Liddell, and when asked to comment on today’s fight, the UFC Hall of Famer said the following (quotes about MMA Mania):

“I think if ‘Cowboy’ comes out and convinces him that he will bring him down, chase him down and guess whether they go up or down, ‘Cowboy’ can do it,” said Liddell.

“If he makes Conor comfortable and shoots at will, he could be in trouble.”

“He’ll always be tough. He’ll always be a strong striker,” Liddel said of McGregor. “But people have this question of whether he’s been struggling with some problems lately or not. Is he really back? As strong as he was?

“I’m a big fan of” Cowboy “. I hope that he can get the win.”

Liddell is not the only person to say that Cerrone should contribute some level changes and attempts to shutdown to counter McGregor’s punishment. But Cerrone has repeatedly announced that he wants to stand with the “notorious” fighter and strike.

Could that change if McGregor stabs him? Or is there a chance that Cerrone just said that? We’ll see it soon enough.

UFC 246 installation

Here is the complete lineup for UFC 246, which will take place on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

ESPN + MAIN CARD, 10 PM / 7PM ETPT

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Co-Main Event: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

ESPN PRELIMS, 8 PM / 5PM ETPT

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Drew Dober v Nasrat Haqparast

KAMPF PASS EARLY PRELIMS, 6.30 p.m. / 3.30 p.m. ETPT

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Brian Kelleher against Ode ’Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich