Chronic wasting disease is now found in moose and elk

(Pixabay)

By SCOTT SHINDLEDE Daily Inter Lake

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) – This year has been a grim one for Montana game hunters and lovers of game meat with the announcement that, for the first time, a wild elk and a wild moose have been found infected with the disease. chronic wasting.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. There is no known cure and it is deadly for infected animals. Animals can be infected up to two years before showing symptomatic signs of infection.

Although there is no known transmission of chronic wasting disease to humans or other animals, including pets or livestock, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that hunters harvesting a deer, an elk or a moose in an area where the presence of CWD is known have their animal tested for CWD before consuming the meat, and not to consume the meat if the 39; animal tests positive.

After the onset of white-tailed deer disease in 2017 in the state, most observers thought it was only a matter of time before two of the biggest game Wanted from the state only be tested positive for MDC.

This turned out to be true, reports the Daily Inter Lake.

Wildlife officials say they don't know where the disease comes from, but it has been found in free populations of deer, elk or moose in 24 states and two Canadian provinces, including Saskatchewan and Alberta.

In Canada, the disease was first detected on a moose farm in Saskatchewan in 1996.

According to an article by a team at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, the movement of infected live deer, moose and moose has also been implicated in the spread of the disease among North American deer and elk farms, with 10 states (Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and South Dakota) and three provinces (Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan) detecting their first cases of CDD.

The article was published on MBio, an open access journal, by the American Society for Microbiology.

Officials in Canada are testing the disease in British Columbia, but it has not been found there.

According to the CDC, chronic wasting disease was first detected in 1967 in a captive mule deer at a Colorado research center. It was first discovered in wild deer in 1981. In the 1990s, it was reported in the surrounding areas of northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.

Officials say it is possible that the disease may also occur in other states without strong animal surveillance systems, but that the cases have yet to be detected. Once the CWD is established in an area, the risk can remain in the environment for a long time. The affected areas are expected to continue to expand.

CDC officials say the overall presence of CWD in free-ranging deer and elk is relatively small. However, in several places where the disease is established, infection rates may exceed 10% and localized infection rates of more than 25 %% have been reported. Infection rates in some captive deer can be much higher, with a rate of 79% reported by at least one captive herd.

In the Libby CWD area, it is 4%. Forty-nine positives, out of 1,207 samples, have been collected there since April 2019.

The concerns of residents of Libby and Lincoln County are growing.

State representative Steve Gunderson, District 1 representative for Libby and a member of the State Environmental Quality Council, said that not controlling chronic wasting disease could be devastating to Libby's economy.

"Lincoln County is one of the main hunting destinations in Montana and with Vancouver disease which is such a devastating disease for deer, elk and moose, it could really devastate our economy here which depends hunting, "said Gunderson.

Gary Halvorson, director of the Libby Sports Center, said hunters and businesses that depend on money spent by hunters should be very concerned about the future.

"This is definitely a concern and we have to worry about it," said Halvorson. "To hear that it was found in a moose is not good. They have already taken a hit in their numbers. "

Regarding elk, Halvorson said their numbers in his northwestern part of Montana seemed pretty good.

"But CWD, we don't want that to happen," he said. "No one really knows what the future holds."

The economic impact is significant.

According to 2016 studies from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, deer, elk and antelope hunters spent approximately $ 324 million. This money has supported over 3,300 jobs.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1 information and education specialist Dillon Tabish said that while the immediate impact of the disease is not large-scale, "It could take 20 to 40 percent of a herd in a decade and it would affect future opportunities for hunters. "

Tabish said that chronic wasting disease is still manageable now, but it is a troublesome disease for hunters.

"It's about harvesting an animal, boning the meat, but then finding out that the animal has tested positive," said Tabish. "If it is not managed properly, it could become a bigger problem."

Overall, according to figures from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, more than 7,000 animals were sampled statewide and 131 tested positive for MDC in 2019. The disease has now been detected in much of Montana.

In Region 1, which includes northwestern Montana and Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders counties, 1,412 samples were collected with 50 positive results in 2019.

According to Tabish, the vast majority of the samples, 1,207, were collected in the CWD management area of ​​Libby, while the other 207 were taken at the headquarters of region 1 in Kalispell.

The other positive was a male moose caught by a hunter near Pulpit Mountain west of Quartz Creek and north of Troy, just half a mile outside the CWD area from Libby, 12 miles from the center of Libby.

Wildlife officials are still trying to understand the importance of the positive moose test.

"We don't know what it means," said Tabish. "Moose are much more solitary animals than deer, so the chances of transmission are lower."

There were two other samples of volunteer moose that FWP collected and submitted for analysis at the research laboratory in Fort Collins, Colorado. Both tested negative.

Tabish said that due to the lonely nature of the moose, they tend to feed independently of others of their species, which can help prevent exposure.

In the past, moose in Montana have been declared susceptible by Fish, Wildlife & Parks due to warming temperatures, predation, pests and diseases.

"We hope this will have no management implications," said Tabish.

Currently, hunters who have harvested an animal with a positive MCD test can obtain a replacement license. But with test results taking 2 to 3 weeks to return, a hunter often finds himself with little or no opportunity to seek another.

"The validity of the replacement license has been discussed over the next year, but no decision has been made yet," said Tabish.

As for elk, the only animal that tested positive was a female caught by a hunter on private property by the landowner northeast of Deer Lodge in the Deer Creek area between Belfy and Bridger.