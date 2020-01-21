A feature of Chrome OS are automatic updates that take place seamlessly in the background. Since the launch, Google has gradually extended that upgrade period, with Chromebooks being released in 2020 and now with 8 years of updates.

Google announced this change at the BETT 2020 education conference in London for an audience that is particularly aware of how long technology purchases take. The first Chromebooks received automatic updates for only 3 years, but Google eventually doubled that. In November, the company added an extra year or more to more than 100 current devices.

With today’s extension, Chromebooks receive an average of 8 years of feature and security updates from 2020. The exact time frame can vary from 7.5 to 8.5 years, depending on when the device platform – including the processor and other similar specifications – has been released.

From the age of 6.5 this extension followed feedback from customers, Chromebook manufacturers and other partners. Google hopes that this will give schools more time to switch from older Chrome OS hardware.

For example, the new Lenovo 10th Chromebook tablet and Acer Chromebook 712 are set for automatic updates until June 2028. Google maintains a complete list of “End of Life” dates of Automatic Update (AUE) online. School IT staff can also view device EOLs from the Google Admin Console.

At BETT, Google has also announced that 40 million Chromebooks are being used by education customers worldwide. This is 10 million more than in the same period last year, while in 2018 only 5 million yoy grew.

Finally, the company announced today that it will increase the list price of its Chrome Education Upgrade software, allowing IT administrators to monitor a number of devices from $ 30 to $ 38. It provides security management, remote shutdown of devices, setting policies and more.

