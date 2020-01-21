Last year, Google launched the Chromebook App Hub to present the best classroom software and ideas. On BETT 2020, the folder sees a series of updates, including a search function and more filtering, while there is a new licensing model for the Chromebook app.

Since its launch, the Chromebook App Hub has seen more than 270 apps and “sparks of ideas” in the classroom from K-12 teachers and developers. This includes more than 20 apps that are optimized for Chromebook tablets and styluses, such as the recently announced Lenovo 10th. Some titles are Canva for Education, Adobe Spark, Nearpod and Kahoot.

To make browsing easier, there is now standard search in the top right corner, along with new filter options. This includes topic search, device functions, and Google integrations. Privacy can also be filtered by GDPR and COPPA for IT administrators.

With another announcement of BETT 2020, Google introduces a new app licensing model for a collection of creative Chromebook apps: WeVideo, Book Creator, Infinite Painter, Squid, Soundtrap and Explain Everything.

Like any good toolbox, our collection offers a range of apps for students in all grades and subjects and is designed to help all types of students express themselves in their own way:

With the Google Admin Console, administrators can bet directly on students, while nowadays all apps use Google Login to reduce usernames and passwords, confirm access and unlock all functions. App licenses can be purchased through existing Chromebook providers, with the option of buying outright soon.

When students change class or move grades at the end of the year, app licenses return to the pool for use by the next student.

