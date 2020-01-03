Chrome to display error codes, similar to Windows BSOD screens

Loading...

Image: ZDNet

Google Chrome will get support for error codes, similar to those seen on the lock pages of the Windows Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

The idea is to provide Chrome users with a code that they can search online and find debug help for various types of locks.

Work on this new feature began in November last year, and error codes are already being tested in the current versions of Chrome Canary (v81).

Error codes will appear on the page called "sad tab", also known as "Aw, Snap!" page, which Chrome shows when a tab is locked.

There are currently 137 error codes set in Chrome, according to the Chromium project source code. All error codes are listed here, and deal with a wide range of error types, from tabs that lack access to adequate hardware resources to problems with Chrome's limited security environment and problems caused by the operating system underlying.

If you want to try and see what these error codes look like, users can open Chrome Canary and navigate to chrome: // crash or Chrome: // kill to activate a tab block on demand.

The feature is currently being tested, and although it is being tested in Chrome v81, it has not yet been established that the feature will ship with Chrome 81. However, error codes appear to be a permanent pillar in future versions of Chrome.

In addition, since the feature was proposed by Eric Lawrence, a software engineer working on Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser, you can also expect it to be implemented in the other Chromium-based browsers, including Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi